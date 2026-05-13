Honda Vietnam proposes investment incentives for hybrid, electric vehicle production

Phu Tho (VNA) – Honda Vietnam has proposed a range of investment incentives to support the production and consumption of hybrid and electric vehicles during a working session with leaders of Phu Tho province on May 13.



At the meeting with Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Dai Duong, Honda Vietnam CEO Sayaka Arai proposed revisions to Decree No. 101/2026/ND-CP, which provides guidance for implementing the Law on Technology Transfer.



She suggested clarifying the scope of application regarding components and parts, introducing an appropriate transition period for Euro 3 and Euro 4 emission standards, and excluding export-oriented manufacturing activities from restrictions on technology transfer.



Regarding green vehicle production, the company proposed maintaining preferential policies to encourage the manufacturing and consumption of hybrid cars and electric motorcycles. Among its recommendations, Honda Vietnam called for reduced registration fees for hybrid vehicles to a maximum of 50% of the level applied to internal combustion engine vehicles of the same category. The company also called for stronger support for supporting industries and higher localisation rates in electric motorcycle production.



Honda Vietnam requested clearer guidance from Phu Tho authorities on manufacturing projects outside industrial parks and industrial clusters. The company proposed allowing extensions for projects that meet environmental standards, enabling businesses to implement stable and long-term investment and production plans.



For his part, Duong congratulated Honda Vietnam on its 30 years of successful operations and development in Vietnam, highlighting the company’s significant contributions to Phu Tho province.



Facing the demands of a new development phase, the provincial leader urged the company to continue adhering to its business philosophy and comply with Vietnamese laws and regulations. He also encouraged Honda Vietnam to align with Vietnam’s and global development orientations in areas such as environmental protection, localisation, industry development, workforce training, and technology transfer.



For proposals beyond the province’s authority, Phu Tho will submit recommendations to the upper level for consideration. For matters within its authority, provincial departments and agencies were instructed to review legal regulations and make appropriate adjustments to facilitate the company’s investment and production activities.



Established in 1996, Honda Vietnam currently operates three motorcycle manufacturing plants and one automobile factory, employing more than 10,000 workers. The company currently leads Vietnam’s motorcycle market while continuing to expand production of automobiles, hybrid vehicles and electric motorcycles.



During the first four months of 2026, Honda Vietnam produced more than 882,000 motorcycles and nearly 4,400 automobiles. Motorcycle sales reached almost 877,000 units during the period. The company also contributed nearly 5.935 trillion VND (225.2 million USD) to the State budget in Phu Tho province, up 28% year-on-year./.

VNA