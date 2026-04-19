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Vietnam seeks stable jet fuel supplies from China amid Middle East disruptions

On the basis of the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and China, as well as close ties between their aviation authorities, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked the Civil Aviation Administration of China to direct relevant fuel suppliers to ensure sufficient and stable supplies for Vietnam.

Aircraft at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Aircraft at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has called on China to help maintain stable jet fuel supplies for its airlines as ongoing tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt global energy supply chains.

Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Uong Viet Dung has sent a letter to Song Zhiyong, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), regarding the issue.

The move follows high-level exchanges between the two countries, particularly the recent state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, which reaffirmed the importance of comprehensive bilateral cooperation across sectors.

According to Dung, the crisis in the Middle East has caused significant disruptions to global and regional oil supply chains, adversely affecting airline operations due to jet fuel shortages. Vietnamese carriers are also facing similar challenges.

On the basis of the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two nations, as well as close ties between their aviation authorities, the CAAV has asked the CAAC to direct relevant fuel suppliers to ensure sufficient and stable supplies for Vietnam.

These suppliers include Sinopec, PetroChina, and China National Offshore Oil Corporation, which are key players in providing aviation fuel to Vietnamese importers under existing contracts.

The Vietnamese aviation authority expressed hope that support from the CAAC and Chinese fuel providers will help local airlines maintain stable operations on routes between the two countries, thereby meeting growing travel demand and facilitating people-to-people exchanges./.

VNA
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