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All-out push to fast-track Vietnam’s first nuclear power plants

Khanh Hoa province has also intensified oversight, introduced housing support of 5 million VND (nearly 190 USD) per month for displaced residents awaiting resettlement, and clarified responsibilities for land inventory, measurement and site selection. Notably, more than 9.8 billion VND has been disbursed to relocate 570 graves, helping accelerate clearance for the Ninh Thuan 1 Plant.

Core site (Vinh Truong hamlet, Phuoc Dinh commune) for the construction of the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant. (Photo: VNA)
Core site (Vinh Truong hamlet, Phuoc Dinh commune) for the construction of the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) - Facing a tight five-year deadline for the Ninh Thuan 1 and 2 nuclear power projects, Khanh Hoa province is stepping up efforts to accelerate key tasks, aiming to complete compensation and site clearance for both plants in the second quarter of 2026, in line with the Prime Minister’s directive.

Bottlenecks cleared

The Ninh Thuan 1 and 2 projects are national key works of major socio-economic significance, drawing strong attention from Party and State leaders. Progress had been slowed by policy frameworks, compounded by large-scale land clearance, making the removal of institutional bottlenecks critical.

In response, the National Assembly Standing Committee issued Resolution No. 121/2026/UBTVQH15, refining special mechanisms and policies, particularly in compensation, support and resettlement, to better safeguard residents’ interests. According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trinh Minh Hoang, the move provides a solid legal basis to speed up implementation and relocation procedures.

The province has also intensified oversight, introduced housing support of 5 million VND (nearly 190 USD) per month for displaced residents awaiting resettlement, and clarified responsibilities for land inventory, measurement and site selection. Notably, more than 9.8 billion VND has been disbursed to relocate 570 graves, helping accelerate clearance for the Ninh Thuan 1 Plant.

Local officials noted that while grave relocation is sensitive, it is crucial to project timelines and has received strong public support. Residents in core project areas have shown high consensus and readiness to hand over land, especially as policies increasingly ensure their rights and livelihoods.

vna-potal-quyet-tam-hien-thuc-muc-tieu-dua-nha-may-dien-hat-nhan-di-vao-hoat-dong-som-nhat-8698495.jpg
Leaders of the People’s Committee of Phuoc Dinh commune provide information on compensation payments to families relocating graves to facilitate the construction of the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant. (Photo published by VNA)

“Campaign-style” implementation

The provincial steering committee has intensified efforts to expedite compensation, clearance and resettlement, while a special task force will assist with legal procedures. Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Viet Hung said the province is working in “campaign mode”, adhering to clear responsibilities, timelines and outcomes, to complete site clearance by June 30, 2026.

Under the plan, Ninh Thuan 1 will complete both the plant and resettlement areas by June 30, while Ninh Thuan 2 aims to finish the plant area by June 15 and resettlement by June 30. Detailed timelines have been set for land acquisition notices, public consultations, compensation approval, payments and grave relocation, ensuring the process is fast, thorough and compliant, with no budget losses or policy abuse.

Authorities are also accelerating construction of resettlement areas and cemeteries, surveying construction materials, and resolving overlapping land issues. Measurement, inventory and land origin verification have largely been completed, laying the groundwork for subsequent steps.

The Ninh Thuan 1 plant site spans over 449 ha, affecting 835 cases, while its 65.62 ha resettlement area impacts 129 cases. So far, compensation has been approved for 154 cases (122.1 ha), with 18 already paid; at the resettlement site, 56 cases (30.7 ha) have been approved, with 12 paid.

For Ninh Thuan 2, the plant site covers more than 318 ha, affecting 534 households, and the resettlement area, covering over 31 hectares, affects 125 households. Authorities have completed land inventory for all households, provided advance payments to 120 of 516 households, and approved grave relocation for 172 households and one organisation, with payments completed for 37 cases./.

VNA
#Khanh Hoa #nuclear power plants #energy security Khanh Hoa
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