Business

Vietnam pitches itself as promising trade partner to Mexican firms

Vietnam shines in light industry, apparel, electronics and processed agricultural products, while Mexico dominates in manufacturing, particularly automobiles, and boasts massive distribution networks across North America.

Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Mexico Nguyen Thi Trang (second from right) at the event (Photo: VNA)
Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Mexico Nguyen Thi Trang (second from right) at the event (Photo: VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Office in Mexico teamed up with the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences at the National Autonomous University of Mexico on April 28 to showcase Vietnam’s booming economy and pitch opportunities for trade and investment.

In her speech, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Mexico Nguyen Thi Trang hailed Vietnam as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific, with well-controlled inflation, a sprawling network of free trade agreements (FTAs), and increasingly diversified foreign investment inflows.

A major selling point at the event was how well the two economies complement each other. Vietnam shines in light industry, apparel, electronics and processed agricultural products, while Mexico dominates in manufacturing, particularly automobiles, and boasts massive distribution networks across North America. These differences open room for expanded trade exchanges and supply chain diversification as global companies scramble to reshuffle their sourcing.

Trang used the occasion to introduce the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026 (VIS 2026) to Mexican companies. The event is scheduled for September 3–5 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City. Hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, the expo will connect hundreds of Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters with international buyers and distributors in food, beverages, household appliances, and supply chains.

The discussion session turned lively, with Mexican attendees raising questions about investment policies, industrial parks, and supply chain restructuring. Plenty of Mexican firms and experts expressed keen interest in deepening ties with Vietnam in manufacturing, distribution, and workforce upskilling.

Local experts at the event pointed out that Mexico and Vietnam, both packing large markets, strategic locations, and growing trade networks, are now well-placed to take their relationship far beyond basic buying and selling into serious investment cooperation, technology transfer, and joint inter-regional supply chains.

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An overview of the event (Photo: VNA)

According to Vietnam Customs data, bilateral trade between Vietnam and Mexico hit 8.17 billion USD in 2025, up 27.4% annually. Of this, Vietnam’s exports totaled 7.03 billion USD, up 28.7%, while imports stood at 1.14 billion USD, up 23.7%.

The office noted that this sustained growth underscores the rising complementarity between Vietnam’s manufacturing prowess and Mexico’s appetite for imported parts and materials, especially as the latter solidifies its role as a key production hub in North America.

Notably, the 2025 growth momentum was driven not only by Mexico’s domestic consumption but increasingly by its central role in regional supply chains. Its electronics, automotive, and assembly industries are hungry for components and semi-finished goods, and Vietnam is stepping up as a competitive, low-cost supplier with solid production capacity./.

VNA
#Vietnam Trade Office in Mexico #Mexico #Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026 #Mexican companies Mexico Vietnam
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