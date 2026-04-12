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Work starts on Hanoi–Quang Ninh high-speed railway

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Hanoi - Quang Ninh high-speed railway line, Vietnam's first inter-regional high-speed railway, held in Quang Ninh province on April 12.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (third, left) and delegates press buttons to start the project (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (third, left) and delegates press buttons to start the project (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the Hanoi–Quang Ninh high-speed railway, Vietnam’s first inter-regional high-speed rail line, was held in Quang Ninh province on April 12 with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung in attendance.

The event was also attended by former Party and State leaders, along with representatives from central ministries and local authorities.

The project, with a total investment of over 147 trillion VND (about 5.6 billion USD), excluding site clearance costs, is developed by VinSpeed, a subsidiary of Vingroup.

The railway, scheduled for completion by the end of 2028, will span 120.2 km, passing through Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hai Phong, and Quang Ninh. Once completed, it is expected to shorten travel time between Hanoi and Quang Ninh by five to seven times, to just around 23 minutes.

Designed as a fully electrified, double-track, 1,435 mm standard gauge line, it will support maximum speeds of up to 350kph, with sections in Hanoi capped at 120kph. The line will start at Co Loa Station in Hanoi and end at Ha Long Station in Quang Ninh, with intermediate stops at Gia Binh (Bac Ninh), Ninh Xa (Hai Phong), and Yen Tu (Quang Ninh), as well as a depot located at the Ha Long terminus.

The project is set to deploy the latest generation of high-speed trains, alongside advanced signalling and communications systems supplied by Germany’s Siemens Mobility, which will also gradually transfer technology to VinSpeed during operations.

Addressing the ceremony, Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility, affirmed that the company would deliver world-proven high-speed rail technology that is highly efficient and safe. He also pledged long-term cooperation with Vingroup, including deep technology transfer, joint assembly, and maintenance, aimed at building a new high-speed rail ecosystem in Vietnam.

Bui Van Khang, Deputy Secretary of the Quang Ninh Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, described the project as a “mega-project” carrying high expectations. It reflects both the investor’s strong capacity and commitment, as well as the increasingly significant role of the private sector in developing the country’s critical infrastructure, he noted.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (fifth, left, front row) attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Hanoi–Quang Ninh high-speed railway, Vietnam’s first inter-regional high-speed rail line (Photo: VNA)

The official stated that Quang Ninh is committed to closely collaborating with central ministries and the investor throughout implementation, with a focus on swiftly addressing emerging challenges, ensuring site clearance, resettlement, and all necessary conditions for the project to proceed on schedule and meet the highest quality standards.

As the first inter-regional high-speed railway in Vietnam, the line is expected to provide a strong boost to the northern key economic region, while marking a new phase of accelerated development and contributing to the country’s ambition to enhance national competitiveness, he added.

Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, said the project’s groundbreaking underscores the group’s determination to contribute to infrastructure development and gradually build a modern, internationally standardised transport system, thereby supporting socio-economic growth and improving quality of life./.

VNA
#groundbreaking ceremony #Hanoi–Quang Ninh high-speed railway #Quang Ninh #transport system Quang Ninh
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