Reference exchange rate increases 3 VND on April 10

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,105 VND/USD on April 10, up 3 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,360 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,850 VND/USD.



At major commercial banks, the opening hour buying rate declined, but the selling rate went up slightly.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,130 VND/USD, down 7 VND from the April 9 morning session, while their the selling rate was set at 26,360 VND/USD, up 3 VND./.



VNA