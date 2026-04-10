Business

Reference exchange rate increases 3 VND on April 10

At major commercial banks, the opening hour buying rate declined but the selling rate went up slightly.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,105 VND/USD on April 10, up 3 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,360 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,850 VND/USD.

At major commercial banks, the opening hour buying rate declined, but the selling rate went up slightly.

Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,130 VND/USD, down 7 VND from the April 9 morning session, while their the selling rate was set at 26,360 VND/USD, up 3 VND./.

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