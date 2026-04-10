Reference exchange rate increases 3 VND on April 10

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,105 VND/USD on April 10, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,360 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,850 VND/USD.
At major commercial banks, the opening hour buying rate declined, but the selling rate went up slightly.
Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,130 VND/USD, down 7 VND from the April 9 morning session, while their the selling rate was set at 26,360 VND/USD, up 3 VND./.
Reference exchange rate rises slightly on April 7
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,363 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,853 VND/USD.