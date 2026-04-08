Business

Vietnam sees ample opportunities in AI-powered economy

The “Vietnam AI Economy 2025” report, released by the National Innovation Centre, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Boston Consulting Group, puts hard numbers on the opportunity for the first time. It forecasts that AI could add up to 130 billion USD to Vietnam’s GDP by 2040, equivalent to roughly 25% of the country’s current economy.

Product showcase area at AI Day 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Product showcase area at AI Day 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Artificial intelligence (AI) is far more than a new technology, emerging as a foundational production infrastructure and an emerging economy, unlocking massive upside for Vietnam.

AI to power 25% of economy

The “Vietnam AI Economy 2025” report, released by the National Innovation Centre, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Boston Consulting Group, puts hard numbers on the opportunity for the first time. It forecasts that AI could add up to 130 billion USD to Vietnam’s GDP by 2040, equivalent to roughly 25% of the country’s current economy.

Vietnam has moved faster than most in Southeast Asia, issuing a national strategy for AI research, development, and application. In a new decision, the Prime Minister listed 11 strategic technology groups and 35 priority tech products, with AI ranked at the very top.

Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung called AI the best shot for Vietnam to break into the high-income nation on par with major powers.

CMC Executive Chairman Nguyen Trung Chinh said achieving sustainable growth and escaping the middle-income trap demands a powerful new engine underpinned by sci-tech, innovation, and sharp gains in labour productivity. Against such a backdrop, AI stands out as the foundational technology capable of reshaping production, governance, services, and the entire economy.

Call for a national AI strategy

As suggested by Chinh, the Government will approve and roll out a national AI strategy that runs to 2045.

The CMC proposed building an action plan for the AI-X programme this year. complete with a detailed roadmap and clear responsibilities. It also called for establishing a National Council on AI led by a Government leader to coordinate AI adoption nationwide, pooling all possible resources for 2026-2028, while introducing special mechanisms on financing, land and workforce to accelerate AI infrastructure buildout

The company also suggested incorporating AI indicators in socio-economic performance evaluation criteria and running pilots in selected localities before scaling countrywide.

Strategy for AI infrastructure needed

Minister Hung said Vietnam must build infrastructure for AI, and could come a long way thanks to national AI computing power, robust data ecosystem, homegrown “Make in Vietnam” tech firms, start-ups and a young, digitally fluent workforce.

Chairman and CEO of Viettel Tao Duc Thang declared AI as the group’s fifth pillar, vowing to study, develop and commercialise AI-powered technologies and apps till 2040, contributing to realising Vietnam’s AI strategy, especially the Politburo’s Resolution 57.

Executive Chairman of the VNG Corporation Le Hong Minh pushed for sovereign AI, including practical business apps and foundational models developed in Vietnam. He noted that current investment levels lag behind peers and called for building a critical mass of researchers and developers who truly master core AI technologies.

Domestic tech players, he added, must shift focus from hype to concrete product development and real commercial opportunities.

Taken together, AI is Vietnam’s single biggest strategic opportunity that will largely determine the country’s global standing till 2045./.

VNA
#Vietnam #AI-powered #economy
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