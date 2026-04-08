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Vietnam approves action programme to implement ASEAN Economic Community plan

Vietnam's action programme to implement the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Strategic Plan aims to translate the strategic priorities of the AEC into concrete actions aligned with Vietnam’s development conditions.

A meeting of ASEAN Economic Community Council in 2025. (Photo: VNA)
A meeting of ASEAN Economic Community Council in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has approved an action programme to implement the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Strategic Plan, aiming to deepen regional integration and enhance the country’s role within ASEAN.

Under Decision No. 608/QĐ-TTg, the Prime Minister endorsed the programme for the 2026–2030 period, with orientations extending to 2031–2035 and a longer-term vision to 2045. The initiative seeks to translate the strategic priorities of the AEC into concrete actions aligned with Vietnam’s development conditions.

The programme focuses on ensuring the full, timely and effective implementation of AEC goals, measures and activities. It underscores the continued refinement of legal frameworks, mechanisms and policies across key areas such as goods and services trade, investment, competition, intellectual property, customs, trade facilitation, logistics, e-commerce, and emerging domains including the digital, green and circular economies, smart cities, and next-generation economic corridors. These efforts aim to align Vietnam’s policies with ASEAN commitments and international practices.

Improving inter-agency coordination and strengthening the capacity of focal agencies involved in AEC cooperation are also key priorities. The programme highlights the need for enhanced consultation and information-sharing between state management bodies and the business community.

A major objective is to help Vietnamese enterprises better capitalise on opportunities in the ASEAN market, expand trade and investment, and integrate more deeply into regional supply chains. At the same time, it calls for raising awareness and improving integration capacity among ministries, sectors, localities, business associations and enterprises, while promoting digital transformation, innovation and sustainable development.

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A view of the plenary session of the 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on May 26 morning. (Photo: VNA)

The programme also emphasises the importance of strengthening monitoring, evaluation and supervision mechanisms to ensure transparency, efficiency and timely policy adjustments amid rapidly evolving regional and global landscapes. Implementation of AEC commitments will be closely linked with national development strategies, particularly the socio-economic development strategy for 2021–2030 with a vision to 2045.

Six strategic goals underpin the programme. These include building an action-oriented community towards a single market and production base; fostering sustainability through climate-responsive policies; promoting boldness and innovation; enhancing proactiveness and adaptability; strengthening resilience against shocks, pressures, crises and fluctuations; and ensuring inclusiveness with a people-centred approach.

To realise these goals, the programme outlines a range of measures, including integrating the AEC Strategic Plan into domestic development policies and programmes, improving information and reporting systems, mobilising resources effectively, enhancing institutional capacity, and leveraging ASEAN-led free trade agreements such as Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). It also stresses the importance of communication efforts to raise public awareness of the ASEAN Community and its Vision 2045./.

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#ASEAN Economic Community #AEC #regional integration #ASEAN #circular economies #smart cities #next-generation economic corridors
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