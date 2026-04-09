Business

Vietnam Expo 2026 opens in Hanoi

A highlight of Vietnam Expo 2026 is the presence of numerous international pavilions, gathering trade promotion organisations, industry associations and enterprises from various countries and territories.

Visitors to Vietnam Expo 2026, which opened at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hanoi on April 8. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors to Vietnam Expo 2026, which opened at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hanoi on April 8. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 35th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2026) officially opened on April 8 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hanoi, bringing together hundreds of domestic and international businesses to strengthen trade connections and expand export opportunities.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, with the Trade Promotion Agency directing and Vinexad hosting, aiming to promote exports, attract investment and support Vietnamese enterprises in integrating more deeply into global value chains.

A highlight of Vietnam Expo 2026 is the presence of numerous international pavilions, gathering trade promotion organisations, industry associations and enterprises from various countries and territories. These pavilions showcase products, technologies, business solutions and emerging consumer trends, offering a miniature panorama of global trade and innovation.

The exhibition also provides a platform for Vietnamese businesses to connect directly with international importers, distributors and investors, opening up opportunities for practical cooperation and market expansion.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Le Hoang Tai, Deputy Director of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the global economy is facing numerous challenges, including geopolitical tensions, rising trade protectionism, inflation and weakening demand. In that context, large-scale trade promotion activities such as Vietnam Expo play an important role in helping enterprises expand markets and strengthen international connectivity.

Despite global headwinds, Vietnam’s economy has continued to record positive results. In 2025, the country’s GDP was estimated at 514 billion USD, up 8.02%, while total import-export turnover exceeded 930 billion USD, maintaining a trade surplus of around 20 billion USD. Manufacturing, processing industries and the domestic market remain key growth drivers, while the digital economy, e-commerce and green transformation are gaining momentum.

According to the Trade Promotion Agency, the fair features more than 500 booths from over 420 enterprises, around half of which are foreign companies representing 20 countries and territories. Participation has increased by about 10% compared with 2025, reflecting the growing attraction among international business communities.

This year’s exhibition focuses on high-value-added sectors like supporting industries, textiles and garments, footwear, industrial equipment, hardware and smart consumer products, aligning with Vietnam’s orientation toward industrialisation, modernisation and green growth.

Held under the theme “Smart Consumption – Sustainable Industry – Global Integration,” Vietnam Expo 2026 emphasises technological innovation, energy efficiency and environmentally friendly solutions while improving user experience.

Running until April 11, the event continues to affirm its position as Vietnam’s longest-running and most prestigious international trade fair, supporting the business community in expanding partnerships and strengthening global integration./.

VNA
#35th Vietnam International Trade Fair #Vietnam Expo 2026 #Vietnam Exposition Centre
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