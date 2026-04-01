Vietnam Elevator Expo 2026 to take place in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Elevator Expo 2026 will be held in Hanoi from April 8 to 11, the first time in the capital city, aiming to promote standardisation and expand the industry – construction ecosystem.

The annual international exhibition, dedicated to the elevator and escalator sector, will be jointly organised by the Vietnam Elevator Association and the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (VINEXAD) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

VINEXAD said bringing the expo to Hanoi marks a step forward in expanding its scale and strengthening connectivity in northern Vietnam. The event will run alongside Vietnam Expo in Hanoi 2026 and the Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo 2026, forming a large exhibition ecosystem linking construction, mechanics, supporting industries and technical equipment.

This combination is expected to broaden business opportunities for elevator firms while fostering value chain linkages with related sectors such as industrial equipment, construction materials and smart home solutions.

A key highlight will be a seminar titled “Bringing art into elevators”, introducing a new approach to cabin design that integrates artistic elements, particularly traditional lacquer, with functionality and user experience.

Organisers noted that alongside the rapid growth of high-rise buildings, elevator requirements have moved beyond technical performance to include aesthetics, emotional engagement and personalisation. At the same time, trends such as smart elevators integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are gaining traction, requiring closer alignment between operational technology and interior design.

In this context, lacquer – a distinctive material of Vietnamese fine arts – is being proposed as a new design language for elevator cabins. Its layered coating and manual polishing techniques create visual depth while offering a unique identity for buildings, especially in mid- to high-end segments.

The organisers said incorporating art into elevator design is not merely experimental but a long-term direction to enhance industry value, turning elevators into aesthetic elements that reflect architectural identity and user experience.

As part of the programme, a cooperation announcement between the Vietnam Institute of Lift Engineering Application (VILEA) and Germany’s INTEC GmbH will take place alongside technology showcases. The partnership aims to develop elevator control solutions meeting European standards, ensuring safety and reliability while adapting to Vietnam’s operating conditions.

The exhibition will also feature leading German brands such as INTEC GmbH, Ziehl-Abegg and Wittur. VILEA is set to introduce an elevator technology simulation system developed through international cooperation, to be displayed at the Vietnam Elevator Association’s booth.

Meanwhile, representatives of Monarch under Inovance Technology will present advanced control solutions, including inverters, control cabinets and smart platforms widely used in global markets. The participation of international firms is expected to expand opportunities for technical exchange and cooperation between domestic and foreign enterprises.

The expo is anticipated to serve as a key platform for connectivity, innovation and technology transfer, contributing to higher industry standards and shaping modern architectural spaces where technology and aesthetics converge./.