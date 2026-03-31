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Vietnamese Party official hosts leader of US-based The Asia Group

Vietnam welcomes and encourages US businesses – known for their strengths in technology, governance, and innovation – to further expand investment and operations in the Southeast Asian country, said Chairman of the Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi.

The meeting between Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi (R) and Daniel J. Kritenbrink, former US Ambassador to Vietnam and a partner at The Asia Group (TAG), in Hanoi on March 30 (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi (R) and Daniel J. Kritenbrink, former US Ambassador to Vietnam and a partner at The Asia Group (TAG), in Hanoi on March 30 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi received Daniel J. Kritenbrink, former US Ambassador to Vietnam and a partner at The Asia Group (TAG), in Hanoi on March 30.

The host expressed satisfaction with the fruitful development of Vietnam – US relations. He highly valued Kritenbrink’s contributions during his tenure as ambassador, noting his role in enhancing trust and advancing substantive cooperation across multiple areas, from politics, diplomacy, and economy to people-to-people exchanges.

Nghi said these contributions considerably helped with the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2023.

He also acknowledged TAG’s role as a strategic advisory firm in the Indo-Pacific, emphasising its contributions to fostering connections, providing policy advice, and promoting investment and business cooperation, thus strengthening Vietnam's economic ties with the US and international partners.

For his part, Kritenbrink spoke highly of the growing Vietnam – US relationship, particularly following the 2023 upgrade. He said TAG is well aware of its role as a bridge linking US businesses with investment opportunities in Vietnam.

Highlighting Vietnam’s strong economic performance in recent years, Kritenbrink described the country as an increasingly attractive investment destination, citing its abundant workforce and stable political environment.

He voiced his hope that more US enterprises will come to invest in Vietnam in the coming time.

Nghi shared Vietnam’s long-term development vision as outlined at the 14th National Party Congress, which set goals for 2030 and a longer-term vision to 2045. He said that under this roadmap, Vietnam aims to become a developed and high-income country by 2045.

In pursuing these ambitions, Vietnam welcomes and encourages US businesses – known for their strengths in technology, governance, and innovation – to further expand investment and operations in the Southeast Asian country, the official went on, saying he hopes for continued cooperation, experience-sharing, and policy suggestions from international partners, including TAG, in helping Vietnam refine its institutional framework and improve the investment and business climate./.

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#Commission for Policies and Strategies #Nguyen Thanh Nghi #The Asia Group #Daniel J. Kritenbrink #Vietnam – US relations United States Vietnam
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