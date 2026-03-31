Business

FDI into Ho Chi Minh City jumps over 200% in first quarter

Strong foreign investment inflows reflect the city’s resilience in the face of global volatility, said a local official.

Nguyen Hoang Anh, deputy head of the General Policy Division at the municipal Department of Finance, speaks at the press briefing. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Hoang Anh, deputy head of the General Policy Division at the municipal Department of Finance, speaks at the press briefing. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) – Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Ho Chi Minh City is estimated at nearly 2.9 billion USD in the first quarter of 2026, a surge of more than 200% from a year earlier, underscoring resilient investor interest despite global uncertainty, city officials said.

The increase was reported by Nguyen Hoang Anh, deputy head of the General Policy Division at the municipal Department of Finance, at a recent press briefing.

The comparison is based on combined FDI inflows recorded in the first quarter of 2025 across the former jurisdictions of Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Binh Duong. Measured against Ho Chi Minh City alone, inflows rose nearly 480%, he said.

“Strong foreign investment inflows reflect the city’s resilience in the face of global volatility,” he added.

A report by Cushman & Wakefield earlier this year projected that southern Vietnam’s industrial property market would enter a strong expansion phase between 2026 and 2029, driven by the emergence of a “green industrial megacity” model incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

Ho Chi Minh City is expected to play a central role, with industrial land supply projected to reach nearly 2,600 hectares, as the region shifts from traditional manufacturing zones toward integrated industrial and service ecosystems, the report said.

Beyond FDI, the city posted solid domestic indicators in the first quarter.

Newly established businesses rose 47% while retail sales and consumer service revenue exceeded 476 trillion VND (19.4 billion USD), up 13.7% year-on-year. Tourism revenue reached approximately 150 trillion VND, extending a strong recovery.

However, officials cautioned that the city’s highly open economy remains vulnerable to external shocks, particularly escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have begun to affect trade, logistics and production.

Exports in the first quarter were estimated at over 22 billion USD, up just 1.12% from a year earlier, as higher freight costs and longer shipping times weighed on trade, especially for perishable goods. Imports rose 4.2%, adding pressure on input costs amid signs of supply chain disruptions.

Despite the headwinds, Ho Chi Minh City is maintaining its target of more than 10% GRDP growth this year.

The Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies has projected first-quarter growth in a range of 7 to over 10%, depending on geopolitical developments.

Authorities are stepping up efforts to sustain momentum, including accelerating public investment disbursement, ensuring energy security, streamlining administrative procedures, expanding access to credit, and boosting domestic consumption./.

VNA
#FDI #Ho Chi Minh City #foreign direct investment #GRDP growth Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

Promoting stronger foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows is considered an important solution to help drive economic growth. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam emerges as hub for high-quality FDI

Vietnam is gradually becoming a strategic destination for high-quality global FDI. Investment flows are increasingly directed toward sectors such as high-tech manufacturing, electronics, digital infrastructure, modern logistics, and industries that are closely linked to global supply chains.

See more

GELEX Ninh Thuan solar farm located in Phuoc Dinh commune, Khanh Hoa province. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

HSBC arranges 200 million USD loan for GELEX Infrastructure JSC

According to Tim Evans, CEO and Head of Banking, Legal Representative at HSBC Vietnam, the deal was completed amid challenging market conditions and a tight execution timeline. The syndicated loan drew strong interest from lenders and was structured to align with GELEX Infrastructure’s medium-term funding requirements.

Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Vipra Pandey (left) presents a gift to Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Tho Nguyen Van Khoi at the meeting on March 30. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho seeks to expand investment cooperation with Indian partners

In recent months, many Indian enterprises have sought investment opportunities in Vietnam, particularly in technology, food processing, machinery, and the application of artificial intelligence in agriculture, via the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, said Consul General Vipra Pandey.

Over 200 passengers from Taiwan (China) arrive in Phu Quoc on Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ inaugural international flight. (Photo: Sun Group)

Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches its first international route to Taipei

On March 29, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways - the airline of Sun Group - officially launched its first international route connecting Phu Quoc and Taipei (Taiwan, China), marking the initial step in its strategy to connect Phu Quoc with the world and gradually position the island as one of Vietnam’s emerging international gateways.

The VIFC-HCMC attracts more than 9 billion USD in committed capital in just over two months of operation. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM’s visit to US sparks strong interest in Vietnam int’l financial centre

The Vietnamese Government will continue to accompany and support investors, particularly in emerging financial sectors still in the experimental stage, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh stated, showing the hope that US partners will accompany Vietnam throughout the development and operation of the centre, helping position the Southeast Asian country as a vital link in the global financial network.

The “Reunification Express” SE4 arrives in Da Nang on the occasion of the Reunification Day. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Railways Corporation to become Vietnam National Railways Group

Under the plan, the operating model of parent–subsidiary companies of the Vietnam Railways Corporation will be transformed into a model of parent–subsidiary companies of the Vietnam National Railways Group. The move is intended to strengthen its capacity to undertake and implement assigned tasks.

Pre-processing fruits for juice production at Wana Beverage JSC, Chau Duc Industrial Park, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s food sector urged to move up global value chains

Within Vietnam’s food industry, only a handful of firms, including Vinamilk and Masan Group, have achieved large-scale operations, while most businesses remain small. As a result, the highest value-added gains largely belong to companies that dominate branding and downstream markets.

The Dung Quat refinery operates at 123.5% of its capacity, boosting domestic fuel supply. (Photo: VNA)

Dung Quat refinery operates above capacity in first quarter

The refinery produced 2.03 million tonnes of petrol products, achieving 105% of its management plan, while sales volume reached 2.02 million tonnes, equivalent to 113% of the target. As a result, key financial indicators, including revenue, profits and contributions to the state budget, all exceeded planned levels.

A VietGAP-oriented vegetable farming model adopted by farmers in An Phu commune, Quang Ngai province, has proven effective. (Photo: VNA)

Data, digitalisation key to unlocking sustainable growth in Vietnam’s agriculture

Close coordination among the State, businesses and farmers is also crucial. While the State provides regulatory frameworks, enterprises drive the market, and farmers supply data, effective incentives are needed to encourage farmers’ participation. When tangible benefits are clear, farmers will be more willing to adopt technology and engage in the digital ecosystem

Lao delegates attend the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai, Lao provinces sign cooperation agreement

Gia Lai province signed a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period with the four southern Lao provinces of Attapeu, Champasak, Salavan and Sekong at a conference held in the Vietnamese locality on March 29.