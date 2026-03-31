HSBC arranges 200 million USD loan for GELEX Infrastructure JSC

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - HSBC Vietnam has announced the successful completion of a five-year syndicated loan worth 200 million USD for GELEX Infrastructure JSC, acting as the mandated lead arranger.



GELEX Infrastructure, a subsidiary of GELEX Group, focuses on infrastructure development, industrial parks, utilities and energy-related sectors. This marks the company’s first USD-denominated syndicated financing from the international market, aimed at supporting its medium-term investment needs and expansion plans. The transaction was oversubscribed by more than twice the initial target, attracting participation from 19 financial institutions.



According to Tim Evans, CEO and Head of Banking, Legal Representative at HSBC Vietnam, the deal was completed amid challenging market conditions and a tight execution timeline. The syndicated loan drew strong interest from lenders and was structured to align with GELEX Infrastructure’s medium-term funding requirements.



The bank noted that the outcome reflects sustained confidence among international lenders in both the company and the Vietnamese market.



From the corporate perspective, Le Tuan Anh, Chairman of GELEX Infrastructure, described the transaction as a step forward in the company’s international fundraising strategy, underscoring growing interest from foreign financial institutions.



He added that executing large-scale transactions with international partners forms part of the company’s broader strategy to strengthen access to global capital in support of long-term development goals.



The successful deal highlights the strengthening linkages between domestic enterprises and international funding sources, as well as a broader trend of Vietnamese companies increasingly tapping offshore capital markets, particularly through syndicated loans to finance medium- and long-term investments./.

VNA