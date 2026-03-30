Business

Can Tho seeks to expand investment cooperation with Indian partners

In recent months, many Indian enterprises have sought investment opportunities in Vietnam, particularly in technology, food processing, machinery, and the application of artificial intelligence in agriculture, via the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, said Consul General Vipra Pandey.

Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Vipra Pandey (left) presents a gift to Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Tho Nguyen Van Khoi at the meeting on March 30. (Photo: VNA)
Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Vipra Pandey (left) presents a gift to Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Tho Nguyen Van Khoi at the meeting on March 30. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Tho Nguyen Van Khoi has affirmed the city's commitment to creating a transparent and favourable investment environment and providing support for Indian enterprises exploring and implementing projects in the locality.

Relevant agencies will be assigned as focal points to facilitate business connections and investment procedures, Khoi told a delegation led by Vipra Pandey, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, during their working session in Mekong Delta city on March 30.

During the meeting, Pandey introduced India’s ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation) programme, which covers a wide range of fields such as digital transformation, industrial and public administration, logistics, renewable energy, agriculture, and information technology. The programme, which includes scholarships, is set to begin on April 1, and Can Tho was encouraged to nominate suitable candidates.

He noted that in recent months, many Indian enterprises have sought investment opportunities in Vietnam, particularly in technology, food processing, machinery, and the application of artificial intelligence in agriculture, via the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City. Several business delegations from India are expected to visit Ho Chi Minh City in the coming months, with plans to connect them to Can Tho for further exploration of local opportunities.

For his part, Khoi highlighted that Can Tho currently has nine operational industrial parks covering more than 3,000 hectares, with plans to expand its industrial land fund and offer attractive incentives to investors.

The city has so far attracted four Indian-invested projects with total registered capital of nearly 3 million USD. Though modest in scale, these projects are seen as a foundation for broader cooperation in priority sectors such as processing industries, renewable energy, logistics, high-tech agriculture, and digital technology.

Beyond investment, Can Tho has also benefited from India’s support in building rural transport bridges worth about 50,000 USD. The city is home to nearly 600 Indian citizens and students, while educational exchanges and scholarship programmes have contributed to strengthening people-to-people ties and fostering mutual understanding between the two countries./.

VNA
#Vietnam-India #Can Tho #digital transformation #renewable energy #agriculture #Indian enterprises Can Tho India
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

VINASA Vice Chairwoman and Secretary General Nguyen Thi Thu Giang (right) and SEPC General Director Abhay Sinha sign the MoU on cooperation in New Delhi on March 25. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India ink deal to step up IT cooperation

Under the terms of the MoU, the two sides will jointly push trade and investment in IT and services, arrange business delegations and business-to-business meetings, share market and policy information, and help companies access partnership opportunities and expand into new markets.

Vietnam, India step up cooperation in electronics, IT

Vietnam, India step up cooperation in electronics, IT

Opening the forum, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai said both Vietnam and India are entering new development phases driven by innovation, digital transformation, and deeper integration into global value chains. He highlighted Vietnam’s goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045 and India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, noting strong alignment between the two countries’ strategies.

Business representatives attend the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Karnataka emerges as new destination for Vietnamese businesses in India

Vietnamese enterprises are also shifting from trade to direct investment in India, with notable projects already underway in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The Vietnam Trade Office pledged continued support and connectivity for Vietnamese investors exploring opportunities in Karnataka and the wider Indian market.

See more

Over 200 passengers from Taiwan (China) arrive in Phu Quoc on Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ inaugural international flight. (Photo: Sun Group)

Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches its first international route to Taipei

On March 29, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways - the airline of Sun Group - officially launched its first international route connecting Phu Quoc and Taipei (Taiwan, China), marking the initial step in its strategy to connect Phu Quoc with the world and gradually position the island as one of Vietnam’s emerging international gateways.

The VIFC-HCMC attracts more than 9 billion USD in committed capital in just over two months of operation. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM’s visit to US sparks strong interest in Vietnam int’l financial centre

The Vietnamese Government will continue to accompany and support investors, particularly in emerging financial sectors still in the experimental stage, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh stated, showing the hope that US partners will accompany Vietnam throughout the development and operation of the centre, helping position the Southeast Asian country as a vital link in the global financial network.

The “Reunification Express” SE4 arrives in Da Nang on the occasion of the Reunification Day. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Railways Corporation to become Vietnam National Railways Group

Under the plan, the operating model of parent–subsidiary companies of the Vietnam Railways Corporation will be transformed into a model of parent–subsidiary companies of the Vietnam National Railways Group. The move is intended to strengthen its capacity to undertake and implement assigned tasks.

Pre-processing fruits for juice production at Wana Beverage JSC, Chau Duc Industrial Park, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s food sector urged to move up global value chains

Within Vietnam’s food industry, only a handful of firms, including Vinamilk and Masan Group, have achieved large-scale operations, while most businesses remain small. As a result, the highest value-added gains largely belong to companies that dominate branding and downstream markets.

The Dung Quat refinery operates at 123.5% of its capacity, boosting domestic fuel supply. (Photo: VNA)

Dung Quat refinery operates above capacity in first quarter

The refinery produced 2.03 million tonnes of petrol products, achieving 105% of its management plan, while sales volume reached 2.02 million tonnes, equivalent to 113% of the target. As a result, key financial indicators, including revenue, profits and contributions to the state budget, all exceeded planned levels.

A VietGAP-oriented vegetable farming model adopted by farmers in An Phu commune, Quang Ngai province, has proven effective. (Photo: VNA)

Data, digitalisation key to unlocking sustainable growth in Vietnam’s agriculture

Close coordination among the State, businesses and farmers is also crucial. While the State provides regulatory frameworks, enterprises drive the market, and farmers supply data, effective incentives are needed to encourage farmers’ participation. When tangible benefits are clear, farmers will be more willing to adopt technology and engage in the digital ecosystem

Lao delegates attend the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai, Lao provinces sign cooperation agreement

Gia Lai province signed a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period with the four southern Lao provinces of Attapeu, Champasak, Salavan and Sekong at a conference held in the Vietnamese locality on March 29.

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang holds a working session with an HSBC delegation led by Group CEO Georges Elhedery on March 29, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Finance)

Vietnam, HSBC accelerate push for credit upgrade and global capital inflows

At a recent meeting with an HSBC delegation led by Group CEO Georges Elhedery, Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang highlighted the importance of an early credit upgrade to reinforce macroeconomic stability, reduce borrowing costs and strengthen investor confidence, while calling for continued technical support from the bank.

A representative of Denmark businesses speaks at the dialogue. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Denmark promote investment cooperation

Addressing the dialogue, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Nguyen Le Thanh emphasised that Vietnam is intensifying comprehensive reforms to improve institutions and policies, enhance transparency and governance, and create a more stable and favourable business environment.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh addresses the Vietnam–US Finance and Technology Dialogue. (Photo: VNA)

US firms eye expanding fintech investment in Vietnam

Addressing the Vietnam–US Finance and Technology Dialogue, themed “Technology and the future of global finance,” Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to a pro-investment environment, with breakthrough policies and stronger protections for foreign investors.