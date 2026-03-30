Can Tho seeks to expand investment cooperation with Indian partners

Can Tho (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Tho Nguyen Van Khoi has affirmed the city's commitment to creating a transparent and favourable investment environment and providing support for Indian enterprises exploring and implementing projects in the locality.

Relevant agencies will be assigned as focal points to facilitate business connections and investment procedures, Khoi told a delegation led by Vipra Pandey, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, during their working session in Mekong Delta city on March 30.

During the meeting, Pandey introduced India’s ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation) programme, which covers a wide range of fields such as digital transformation, industrial and public administration, logistics, renewable energy, agriculture, and information technology. The programme, which includes scholarships, is set to begin on April 1, and Can Tho was encouraged to nominate suitable candidates.

He noted that in recent months, many Indian enterprises have sought investment opportunities in Vietnam, particularly in technology, food processing, machinery, and the application of artificial intelligence in agriculture, via the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City. Several business delegations from India are expected to visit Ho Chi Minh City in the coming months, with plans to connect them to Can Tho for further exploration of local opportunities.

For his part, Khoi highlighted that Can Tho currently has nine operational industrial parks covering more than 3,000 hectares, with plans to expand its industrial land fund and offer attractive incentives to investors.

The city has so far attracted four Indian-invested projects with total registered capital of nearly 3 million USD. Though modest in scale, these projects are seen as a foundation for broader cooperation in priority sectors such as processing industries, renewable energy, logistics, high-tech agriculture, and digital technology.

Beyond investment, Can Tho has also benefited from India’s support in building rural transport bridges worth about 50,000 USD. The city is home to nearly 600 Indian citizens and students, while educational exchanges and scholarship programmes have contributed to strengthening people-to-people ties and fostering mutual understanding between the two countries./.