Vietnam, Denmark promote investment cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) - A business dialogue themed "Advancing high-quality investment in Vietnam" has been held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and FPT Nordics, on the occasion of a working visit by a Ministry of Finance delegation led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Tam.



The event drew the participation of leaders and representatives of leading Danish corporations and organisations across trade, financial services, logistics, industry, technology and energy, including DNB, Scan Group, Novo Nordisk, Pandora, Vestas, A.P. Moller Capital, Davidsen-K, Andersen Consulting, CBrain and the Confederation of Danish Industry.



Addressing the dialogue, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Nguyen Le Thanh emphasised that Vietnam is intensifying comprehensive reforms to improve institutions and policies, enhance transparency and governance, and create a more stable and favourable business environment.



He noted efforts to attract selective investment, particularly in high technology, innovation, the green economy and sustainable development.



The Ambassador said the dialogue provided Danish businesses with an opportunity to engage directly with Vietnam’s policy-making bodies, gain updated information on the investment climate, priority sectors and investment policies, especially those targeting high-quality capital.



The embassy will continue to support stronger connections and investment cooperation between businesses of the two countries, he affirmed.



Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Tam responds to questions at the dialogue (Photo published by VNA)

Discussions were substantive and focused, with Danish firms raising specific questions on Vietnam’s policies to overcome the “middle-income trap”, the implementation of macroeconomic policies, including public debt management, fiscal policy, inflation control and monetary management, as well as policies to attract foreign investment in logistics, particularly warehousing and supply chains.



Participants also discussed Vietnam’s shift from labour-intensive manufacturing towards high-tech industries, its green and sustainable development direction, and policies to reduce emissions, water use and promote circular economy solutions.



Deputy Minister Tam responded to questions and provided clarifications, offering updates on Vietnam’s policy directions, including special incentives for large-scale projects, strategic technology projects and those with spillover effects, as well as policies on developing international financial centres, supporting innovation, building carbon markets and expanding renewable energy towards net-zero emissions by 2050.



Vietnam continues to maintain macroeconomic stability through flexible management and close coordination between fiscal and monetary policies to control inflation, stabilise the exchange rate and ensure major economic balances, while creating a favourable environment for long-term investment, he said.



The official highlighted efforts to develop strategic infrastructure, including transport, logistics, energy and digital infrastructure, to strengthen connectivity and position in regional and global supply chains.



Danish businesses welcomed the dialogue, praising its timely organisation and expressing admiration for Vietnam’s “remarkable” development achievements, as well as the government’s measures to facilitate and encourage foreign investment.

Danish businesses welcomed the dialogue, noting Vietnam’s “remarkable” development achievements and the Government’s measures to facilitate foreign investment. They underlined the opportunity to engage directly with the Deputy Minister and the ministry delegation, showing the Ministry of Finance’s interest in supporting Danish enterprises and beefing up investment cooperation.



They expressed their interest in maintaining regular exchanges with Vietnamese relevant agencies to better tap cooperation opportunities in the coming period./.