Business

Solutions proposed to support firms amid Middle East conflict impacts

Top priority should be given to stabilising energy prices to ease input cost pressures and ensure supply stability – the most widely supported recommendation, chosen by 61.9% of surveyed firms. Businesses urged close monitoring of global fuel prices and supply risks, along with flexible measures to curb abnormal domestic price fluctuations and secure supplies of fuel and essential materials.

An LNG tanker docks at the Thi Vai LNG terminal in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
An LNG tanker docks at the Thi Vai LNG terminal in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, March 28 (VNA) – The Private Economic Development Research Board (Board IV) under the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform has submitted seven groups of solutions to the Prime Minister for consideration to help enterprises cope with the impacts of the Middle East conflict.

Top priority should be given to stabilising energy prices to ease input cost pressures and ensure supply stability – the most widely supported recommendation, chosen by 61.9% of surveyed firms. Businesses urged close monitoring of global fuel prices and supply risks, along with flexible measures to curb abnormal domestic price fluctuations and secure supplies of fuel and essential materials.

The board also called for prompt credit support measures, including debt restructuring, lower interest rates and improved cash flow. Amid rising costs and constrained access to capital, policies such as interest subsidies, extended debt repayment, expanded short-term lending and faster tax refunds are needed to help firms, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises, maintain liquidity.

Strengthening information sharing, forecasting and early warning systems was highlighted as another key solution to enhance adaptability to global volatility. Greater public-private dialogue is also needed to diversify supply sources, find alternative transport routes and expand markets, reducing reliance on high-risk regions.

vnanet-yu.jpg
Cargo handling at Hai Phong Port (Photo: VNA)

Board IV stressed the importance of accelerating administrative reform, removing legal bottlenecks and ensuring consistent policy implementation to cut compliance costs. Simplifying procedures related to imports, tax refunds and access to capital would allow businesses to focus resources on production and risk response.

It also urged effective implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science-technology development, innovation and digital transformation, describing this as a critical driver for improving productivity, reducing costs and safeguarding economic security.

In addition, experts noted that disruptions to global food supply chains caused by geopolitical tensions could present an opportunity for Vietnam to strengthen its role in global food supply, provided there is decisive Government direction.

The board further warned of rising cybersecurity risks amid global instability, calling for stronger support to help businesses improve resilience against cyberattacks.

According to Board IV, the Middle East conflict is exerting growing, multi-dimensional pressure on Vietnamese enterprises. A rapid survey of 228 firms conducted from March 16–22 showed that 62.7% reported major or very major impacts on operations, while 55.3% said effects have already been felt.

Rising input costs remain the most significant challenge, with 87.7% of businesses reporting increases, driven mainly by higher energy, raw material, logistics and financial costs. Many firms have seen costs rise by 5–10%, with some reporting increases of over 20%.

At the same time, disruptions to international transport and logistics are compounding difficulties. Over half of surveyed firms said they have been affected, citing higher freight rates, longer delivery times and additional expenses. More than half also reported declining export orders, particularly in Asian and Middle Eastern markets, indicating that the shock is spreading from inputs to outputs.

The survey also revealed mounting financial strain, with 64.5% of enterprises delaying or adjusting investment plans. Most firms rated their resilience as only moderate, while nearly a quarter assessed it as low, highlighting limited capacity – especially among small and medium-sized businesses – to withstand simultaneous shocks in costs, logistics, demand and capital./.













VNA
#energy prices #Board IV #Middle East conflict #alternative transport routes #input cost pressures
Follow VietnamPlus

Energy security

Related News

Import-export activities at Lach Huyen international port in Hai Phong (Photo: VNA)

Reducing risks, removing logistics bottlenecks amid Middle East volatility

According to Truong Xuan Trung, Trade Counsellor of Vietnam in the UAE, the Middle East serves not only as a consumption market but also as a key global transhipment hub, meaning instability in the region creates ripple effects across intercontinental transport networks. Shipping route adjustments and airspace restrictions have lengthened transit times, increased costs and disrupted delivery schedules, with some Vietnamese shipments forced to reroute or seek alternative markets.

See more

Nguyen Viet Tu (right) and a cooperative technician inspect a bird’s eye chilli field ready for harvest for export to European countries. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese herbs gain ground in European market

The Chau Pha Agricultural Production and Services Cooperative model is widely seen as an illustration of a new direction for Vietnam’s agriculture sector, one that combines clean production practices, modern management and proactive engagement with global markets.

Garment production for export to the EU at the TNG company in Thai Nguyen province (Photo: VNA)

Businesses pivot strategies to sustain export growth momentum

Enterprises are shifting toward reasonably priced, easy-to-consume products such as tra fish, tilapia, canned items and surimi, instead of focusing mainly on high-end products like large-sized shrimp, which are facing weaker demand in some markets.

Border guards inspect and verify fishing vessels’ documents and procedural records before departure. (Photo: VNA)

Hue accelerates tech upgrades, strengthens vessel monitoring to combat IUU fishing

During the first quarter, the Department of Agriculture and Environment worked closely with city police and the Border Guard Command to inspect and supervise so-called “three-no” fishing vessels — those lacking registration, licences, or inspection certification — along with boats deemed ineligible for operation in Thuan An, Quang Dien, Vinh Loc, and Chan May–Lang Co.

Officials of former Ninh Thuan province (which is part of Khanh Hoa province now) inspect the progress of Bac Ai pumped-storage hydropower plant. (Photo: VNA)

Efforts made to keep Bac Ai pumped-storage hydropower project on schedule

The project, which is included in the approved National Power Development Plan for 2021–2030 with a vision towards 2050, is developed to strengthen national energy security, support a circular economy and contribute to Vietnam’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, as pledged at the COP26 climate conference.

NSMO Chairman Nguyen Duc Cuong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Experts seek to improve power dispatch in new energy era

Electricity demand is expected to rise strongly, while global energy markets remain volatile. In this context, rooftop solar and BESS are emerging as key solutions to improve flexibility and ensure supply, especially during peak periods.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Enterprises must pioneer in achieving double-digit economic growth from 2026: PM

Reports delivered at the conference showed that Vietnam had about 1 million active enterprises by late 2025, up more than 25% from 2020, contributing roughly 60% of GDP and employing more than 16 million workers. They also account for the bulk of the country’s trade turnover, while Vietnam ranks among the world’s top 15 destinations for foreign direct investment.

Visitors browse the Vietnamese product display booths at the "Vitality of Vietnamese Goods" exhibition and livestream in Hanoi from March 7-9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese goods promotion: Greater transparency needed

As transparency, traceability and social responsibility increasingly become essential entry requirements, proactive compliance will give Vietnamese enterprises a clear advantage in building trust among international partners.

Trade Counsellor Hoang Duc Nhuan of the Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria speaks at the online export consultancy session on the markets of Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia for more than 40 Vietnamese agencies and enterprises on March 26. (Photo: VNA)

Opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to promote exports to African markets

Vietnamese exporters were advised to seek partners through reputable channels and to use secure payment methods, such as irrevocable letters of credit confirmed by trusted European or American banks, or documentary collection with a deposit of at least 20% of the contract value. Deferred payment arrangements should be avoided.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister stresses firms’ role in double-digit growth target

While the Party and State will continue refining institutional framework, mechanisms and policies, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made clear that enterprises must be the main drivers of growth. He urged them to take greater responsibility for rapid and sustainable development, while actively contributing to institutional reform.

Illustrative photo (Photo: deplacementspros.com)

Aviation authority grants Qatar Airways permission for three flights

According to the authority, these flights will not carry domestic passengers on the Hanoi–Ho Chi Minh City leg. Instead, they are intended to transport passengers affected by the exceptional situation in the Middle East, while gradually restoring air transport activities between Qatar and Vietnam, including passengers, cargo and parcels.