Business

Council set up to review revisions to Ninh Thuan nuclear project

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son on March 27 signed a decision on the formation of the body, which is mandated to review adjustments linked to the project, one of two nuclear plants originally planned in the south-central province.


Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has established an appraisal council to review proposed changes to the investment policy for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power project.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son on March 27 signed a decision on the formation of the body, which is mandated to review adjustments linked to the project, one of two nuclear plants originally planned in the south-central province.

The council will be chaired by the finance minister, with a deputy finance minister serving as vice chair.

Its members include senior officials from a broad range of ministries, spanning industry and trade, construction, defence, public security, science and technology, justice, agriculture and environment, foreign affairs and education, as well as representatives from the State Bank of Vietnam and the provincial government of Khanh Hoa, which now hosts the project.

The Ministry of Finance will act as the council’s standing agency, coordinating the appraisal process.

Under the government’s framework for reviewing nationally significant projects, the council is tasked with producing a formal appraisal report that sums up feedback from its members and sets out a clear recommendation on whether the project qualifies for government approval.

That recommendation will form the basis for the government to decide whether to submit the proposed adjustments to the National Assembly for consideration.

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has been instructed to review and finalise the documentation for the proposed adjustments, ensure compliance with legal requirements and government directives, and supply all relevant materials to support the appraisal process.

Earlier this week, Vietnamese and Russian governments signed an agreement on cooperation in building a nuclear power plant in Vietnam on March 23 during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's visit to Moscow.

On July 1, 2025, Khanh Hoa and its neighboring Ninh Thuan were merged to form the new Khanh Hoa province./.

VNA
#investment policy #Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power project #appraisal council Khanh Hoa
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