Business

Vietnamese herbs gain ground in European market

The Chau Pha Agricultural Production and Services Cooperative model is widely seen as an illustration of a new direction for Vietnam’s agriculture sector, one that combines clean production practices, modern management and proactive engagement with global markets.

Nguyen Viet Tu (right) and a cooperative technician inspect a bird’s eye chilli field ready for harvest for export to European countries. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Viet Tu (right) and a cooperative technician inspect a bird’s eye chilli field ready for harvest for export to European countries. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Familiar Vietnamese herbs such as cilantro, basil, perilla, Vietnamese balm and bird’s eye chilli are increasingly finding their way onto supermarket shelves in several European countries, reflecting growing demand for authentic Asian flavours and the success of modern agricultural initiatives at home.

The journey behind this export story is closely associated with the entrepreneurial efforts of Nguyen Viet Tu, Director of the Chau Pha Agricultural Production and Services Cooperative in Ho Chi Minh City.

Born and raised in Chau Pha commune, where many households rely on leafy vegetable cultivation, Tu initially pursued a stable career in the city after graduating with a degree in economics. However, he later returned to his hometown to start an agricultural venture, motivated by concerns over the recurring cycle of bumper harvests accompanied by falling prices that often undermined farmers’ incomes.

He believes that while Vietnamese farmers are highly capable in production, greater value can only be achieved through stronger linkages and adherence to standardised processes that meet international market requirements.

With this vision, Tu founded the Chau Pha cooperative in 2022 to build a high-tech clean vegetable production area that complies with VietGAP standards. The transition was not without challenges, as persuading local farmers to shift from traditional cultivation methods required patience and consistent technical guidance. By supporting output markets and demonstrating tangible economic benefits, he gradually gained the trust of participating households.

After stabilising raw material supply, the cooperative began exploring export opportunities. Market research indicated a sizeable Vietnamese and Asian community in Europe, alongside limited availability of Vietnamese-style herbs meeting strict quality standards. Recognising this potential, Tu initiated pilot cultivation on a hectare of land in 2023, growing ten herbal varieties to assess their suitability for export-oriented production.

Following careful preparation and the refinement of production procedures, the cooperative successfully exported its first shipment of herbs weighing 25 tonnes to the European market.

To meet the region’s stringent technical barriers, products had to comply with rigorous requirements on pesticide residues, microbiological safety and traceability. Tu therefore introduced digital production management software, requiring farmers to maintain electronic logs covering all stages from soil preparation and fertilisation to harvesting and packaging.

Thanks to these strict quality controls, Chau Pha’s herbs have gradually gained acceptance among European consumers. The cooperative now exports more than three tonnes of herbs per week to the market. It has expanded to include 63 members cultivating a total of 55 hectares of VietGAP-certified vegetables, with around 20 hectares dedicated specifically to herb production for export. The model has not only helped local produce reach international markets but also provided farmers with more stable incomes.

Local growers participating in the scheme have reported improved economic returns. Modern greenhouse systems equipped with automated irrigation, fertilisation and humidity monitoring enable multiple harvest cycles each year while ensuring consistent quality. Stable purchase prices under cooperative contracts have reduced market risks, allowing farmers to generate more predictable earnings compared with traditional cultivation methods.

According to local agricultural representatives, the cooperative’s value-chain-based approach has also contributed to job creation and broader rural economic development. In 2025 alone, export revenue from herb shipments exceeded 23 billion VND (over 873,000 USD), with profit margins of over 30%.

Encouraged by these results, Tu plans to expand production areas further and invest more in high-tech cultivation to improve efficiency. In addition to Europe, the cooperative is exploring new export opportunities, including the potential shipment of chilli products to the Republic of Korea in 2026.

The Chau Pha model is widely seen as an illustration of a new direction for Vietnam’s agriculture sector, one that combines clean production practices, modern management and proactive engagement with global markets./.

VNA
#Vietnamese herbs #European market #Vietnam #agricultural production #Chau Pha Agricultural Production and Services Cooperative Ho Chi Minh City
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