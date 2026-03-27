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Vietnam tops Asia in financial wellbeing, yet long term financial freedom remains a challenge

Vietnam has emerged as the highest scoring market in Asia in terms of overall financial wellbeing, with a score of 65.1 out of 100, well above the regional average.

Vietnam tops Asia in financial wellbeing, yet long term financial freedom remains a challenge. (Photo: Prudential)
Vietnam tops Asia in financial wellbeing, yet long term financial freedom remains a challenge. (Photo: Prudential)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam has emerged as the highest scoring market in Asia in terms of overall financial wellbeing, with a score of 65.1 out of 100, well above the regional average.

While this result reflects relatively strong financial stability among Vietnamese households today, it also reveals a more nuanced reality: short-term financial security does not automatically translate into long-term financial freedom, particularly when families face major life disruptions.

This gap is highlighted in Prudential plc’s latest regional survey, which forms the foundation of the inaugural Financial Wellbeing Index across eight Asian markets. The Index combines attitudes, behaviors and expectations into a single score across four dimensions: Present Financial Security, Future Financial Security, Present Freedom of Choice and Future Freedom of Choice. Together, these dimensions provide a snapshot of how people are managing their finances today and how prepared they feel for the future.

Strong Day‑to‑Day Stability, Weaker Long‑Term Resilience

Throughout Asia, the survey findings show that respondents score highest in Present Financial Security at 61.7 points. This suggests that many households are able to manage day‑to‑day expenses, maintain regular cash flow and cope with current financial needs. However, the picture becomes more complex when looking beyond immediate stability. The score for Future Financial Security stands at 59.6 points, reflecting relatively low confidence in the ability to absorb major unexpected expenses or financial shocks, such as serious illness or income disruption. The gap between present and future security points to a structural challenge: while households may feel financially in control today, many lack sufficient buffers to maintain long‑term stability.

When unexpected events occur, families may be forced to reallocate savings originally intended for education, retirement or other long‑term priorities to cover immediate needs. Over time, this trade‑off can undermine long‑term financial confidence and limit the freedom to make choices later in life.

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(Photo: Prudential)

Freedom of Choice: A Longer-term Question

The survey defines Freedom of Choice as the ability to make financial decisions that support enjoyment of life today, while remaining on track to achieving future financial goals. Across Asia, scores for Future Freedom of Choice tend to lag behind the other dimensions, highlighting a widespread gap in long‑term preparedness.

Vietnam’s overall scorecard reflects this regional pattern: while many respondents feel reasonably secure in the present, few are financially prepared for the long run. This disconnect underscores the importance of planning beyond immediate needs, particularly in the context of longer life expectancy, rising healthcare costs and increasing economic uncertainty.

Access to Financial Solutions as a Key Enabler

One positive signal from the survey is Vietnamese respondents’ relatively higher satisfaction with their access to financial solutions. The market ranks second in the region, with 26% of respondents agreeing that they have access to the financial services and products they need to achieve success. This compares favourably with the regional average and suggests growing awareness and availability of formal financial tools.

However, access alone is not sufficient. The survey findings indicate that confidence and preparedness are strongest where access is paired with long‑term financial planning and risk management. Without adequate protection mechanisms, savings and investments—while essential—may remain vulnerable to major financial shocks.

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(Photo: Prudential)

Insurance as a Key Pillar of Protection

Within this broader picture, insurance is increasingly viewed as a critical “financial buffer” that supports financial security even when life disruptions occur. By providing timely financial support during periods of illness, income disruption or other shocks, life insurance helps families avoid diverting resources away from long‑term goals and priorities such as education or retirement – strengthening their ability to stay on track with their plans and maintain freedom of choice.

Across the market, insurers are responding to these gaps in financial confidence and preparedness by developing more flexible and diversified solutions to meet the evolving financial needs of individuals—from protection and savings to long‑term investment.

Backed by the strength of Prudential plc, the leading Asia and Africa insurer, Prudential Vietnam stands out with flexible insurance solutions that allow customers to actively combine protection and investment, tailored to different life stages and financial objectives. In 2025, Prudential Vietnam launched a series of financial protection solutions, including the universal life product "PRU‑Bảo Vệ Tối Đa" and the unit‑linked product "PRU‑Đầu Tư Vững Tiến". These offerings reflect Prudential’s ongoing commitment to strengthening long‑term financial resilience and providing peace of mind—helping individuals and families protect what matters most today while working towards financial freedom in the future.

In 2025, Prudential plc recorded double‑digit growth across key financial indicators, with new business profit reaching USD 2,782 million, up 12% year‑on‑year. This sustained momentum reflects the Group’s consistent delivery in serving the protection, retirement and wealth needs of customers – reinforcing its commitment to helping individuals and families build, protect and sustain long‑term financial wellbeing./.

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