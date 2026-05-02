New York Times lists Vietnam among Top Global Destinations for 2026

The Hung Kings Commemoration Day – the Hung Kings Temple Festival and the Ancestral Land Culture and Tourism Week in the Year of Binh Ngo 2026 will take place from April 17 to April 26, 2026 (from March 1 to March 10 of the lunar Year of Binh Ngo), featuring many new highlights and distinctive activities. The event is held to honour national cultural identity and the cultural values of the Hung Kings era, while affirming the sacred significance of Hung Kings Commemoration Day as a national holiday.