Vietnamese exports expand foothold in Canada

Ottawa (VNA) – A growing presence of Vietnamese companies at the SIAL Canada international food exhibition in Montreal from April 29 to May 1 underscores stronger efforts to expand the reach of Vietnamese products in Canada and across North America.

More than a platform to showcase agricultural and processed foods to global importers, distributors and retailers, the event reflects a broader strategy to boost exports, diversify markets and strengthen the position of Vietnamese goods in global supply chains.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Canada organised a national pavilion this year, supporting 15 companies in product displays while helping connect five others operating independent booths. The initiative is designed to enhance product promotion, facilitate partnerships and broaden market access in North America, particularly in the processed food segment.

Vietnamese participation at SIAL Canada has steadily grown in both scale and ambition. While earlier attendance was largely exploratory, companies are now focusing on entering mainstream distribution channels, building brand recognition and securing long-term partnerships.

Ta Quoc Su, Chairman of Viet Pepper JSC, said the company aims to access major Canadian retail systems rather than concentrate solely on Vietnamese or Asian communities. He acknowledged that while businesses are increasingly meeting market demands, further improvements are needed, particularly in complying with Canada-specific labelling standards and ensuring consistent quality.

Dang Hoai Phuong, Business Development Director at Lotus Rice, said the company is seeking to expand partnerships and identify capable distributors for premium Vietnamese products. He highlighted ST25 rice as a flagship product with strong growth potential in the market.

This shift from niche targeting and short-term sales to engaging mainstream consumers and strategic partners signals a significant change in approach among Vietnamese firms. In a high-standard market like Canada, success hinges not only on product quality but also on effective distribution networks, sound market strategies and long-term commitment.

A Canadian customer speaks with a representative of the Vietnam Trade Office while visiting the pavilion. (Photo: VNA)

Stéphane Thuillier, CEO of SIAL Canada, pointed to Canada’s developed economy, expanding population and cultural diversity as favourable conditions for Vietnamese products. With half of the population born abroad, including a sizeable Vietnamese community, demand for familiar foods remains strong. He added that both Vietnamese Canadians and broader consumer groups are increasingly seeking healthy products, an area where Vietnam holds clear advantages.

The expanding footprint of Vietnamese businesses at SIAL Canada highlights a more structured push into global markets, deeper engagement with demanding consumers and a gradual rise in Vietnam’s role within the global food supply chain. With continued support, improved standardisation and sustained branding efforts, SIAL Canada is set to remain a key gateway for Vietnamese products into North America./.

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