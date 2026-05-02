Business

Vietnamese exports expand foothold in Canada

The Vietnam Trade Office in Canada organised a national pavilion this year, supporting 15 companies in product displays while helping connect five others operating independent booths. The initiative is designed to enhance product promotion, facilitate partnerships and broaden market access in North America, particularly in the processed food segment.

SIAL Canada CEO Stéphane Thuillier (right) visits the Vietnam pavilion and speaks with a representative of the Vietnam Trade Office. (Photo: VNA)
SIAL Canada CEO Stéphane Thuillier (right) visits the Vietnam pavilion and speaks with a representative of the Vietnam Trade Office. (Photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – A growing presence of Vietnamese companies at the SIAL Canada international food exhibition in Montreal from April 29 to May 1 underscores stronger efforts to expand the reach of Vietnamese products in Canada and across North America.

More than a platform to showcase agricultural and processed foods to global importers, distributors and retailers, the event reflects a broader strategy to boost exports, diversify markets and strengthen the position of Vietnamese goods in global supply chains.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Canada organised a national pavilion this year, supporting 15 companies in product displays while helping connect five others operating independent booths. The initiative is designed to enhance product promotion, facilitate partnerships and broaden market access in North America, particularly in the processed food segment.

Vietnamese participation at SIAL Canada has steadily grown in both scale and ambition. While earlier attendance was largely exploratory, companies are now focusing on entering mainstream distribution channels, building brand recognition and securing long-term partnerships.

Ta Quoc Su, Chairman of Viet Pepper JSC, said the company aims to access major Canadian retail systems rather than concentrate solely on Vietnamese or Asian communities. He acknowledged that while businesses are increasingly meeting market demands, further improvements are needed, particularly in complying with Canada-specific labelling standards and ensuring consistent quality.

Dang Hoai Phuong, Business Development Director at Lotus Rice, said the company is seeking to expand partnerships and identify capable distributors for premium Vietnamese products. He highlighted ST25 rice as a flagship product with strong growth potential in the market.

This shift from niche targeting and short-term sales to engaging mainstream consumers and strategic partners signals a significant change in approach among Vietnamese firms. In a high-standard market like Canada, success hinges not only on product quality but also on effective distribution networks, sound market strategies and long-term commitment.

vnanet-canada1.jpg
A Canadian customer speaks with a representative of the Vietnam Trade Office while visiting the pavilion. (Photo: VNA)

Stéphane Thuillier, CEO of SIAL Canada, pointed to Canada’s developed economy, expanding population and cultural diversity as favourable conditions for Vietnamese products. With half of the population born abroad, including a sizeable Vietnamese community, demand for familiar foods remains strong. He added that both Vietnamese Canadians and broader consumer groups are increasingly seeking healthy products, an area where Vietnam holds clear advantages.

The expanding footprint of Vietnamese businesses at SIAL Canada highlights a more structured push into global markets, deeper engagement with demanding consumers and a gradual rise in Vietnam’s role within the global food supply chain. With continued support, improved standardisation and sustained branding efforts, SIAL Canada is set to remain a key gateway for Vietnamese products into North America./.

VNA
#Vietnamese exports #Canada #agricultural and processed foods Canada
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang (seventh from left) poses for a photo with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada at the Vietnam booth at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes tourism at travel expo in Canada

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada joined the exhibition to promote Vietnam as an attractive travel destination. With support from domestic tourism companies and tour operators, the Vietnam booth attracted attention thanks to its well-designed displays and informative materials.

Vietnamese coffee seeks stronger foothold in Canada

Vietnamese coffee seeks stronger foothold in Canada

With a modest market share in Canada – one of the world’s largest coffee-consuming markets – stronger links between Vietnamese coffee exporters and overseas Vietnamese businesses could open a new pathway to build a distinct Vietnamese Coffee brand, enhancing value and expanding market share.

See more

Core site (Vinh Truong hamlet, Phuoc Dinh commune) for the construction of the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant. (Photo: VNA)

All-out push to fast-track Vietnam’s first nuclear power plants

Khanh Hoa province has also intensified oversight, introduced housing support of 5 million VND (nearly 190 USD) per month for displaced residents awaiting resettlement, and clarified responsibilities for land inventory, measurement and site selection. Notably, more than 9.8 billion VND has been disbursed to relocate 570 graves, helping accelerate clearance for the Ninh Thuan 1 Plant.

Traditional handicraft products at the Vietnamese booth attract visitors at the Paris Fair (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese products shine at Paris Fair

Amid deepening international integration, the presence of Vietnamese enterprises at the annual Foire de Paris continues to affirm the appeal of Vietnamese goods and culture in the French market. The event also provides an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to directly engage with French and European consumers, thereby strengthening their foothold in this promising market.

Do Gia Thang, Secretary-General of the Vietnam Business Association in Australia (VBAA) and Chairman of the Vietnam–Australia Young Entrepreneurs Club (Photo: VNA)

International Financial Centre - Vietnam's strategic move in global race: Expert

Vietnam is pursuing a “one centre – two destinations” model. Ho Chi Minh City is envisioned as a comprehensive financial hub linked with a free trade zone, while Da Nang will focus on innovation, fintech, digital assets and serve as a testing ground for new financial models. This complementary structure allows Vietnam to develop a tailored approach rather than replicate existing financial centres.

Financial buildings in central Ho Chi Minh City along the Saigon River, facing the Thu Thiem peninsula in An Khanh ward. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City attracts significant investment from France

Ho Chi Minh City is emerging as an attractive destination for French investors, particularly in infrastructure, sustainable urban development and green transition. French investment of more than 2.2 billion USD is contributing to economic growth and opening up broader prospects for long-term cooperation.

An aerial view of a crossroads in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi pushes SOEs to lead breakthrough growth

According to experts, Resolution 79-NQ/TW reaffirms the state economic sector’s leading role in the socialist-oriented market economy. The real shift, however, is moving SOEs from simply “holding” assets to actively “leading” development, and from traditional “management” to enabling growth across the board.

A representative of the Coast Guard speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City steps up decisive action to lift IUU “yellow card”

The city will fast-track eCDT implementation, study the feasibility of a fishing port in Can Gio, and propose granting accounts to border guard stations to strengthen oversight of vessel movements. Enhanced inter-provincial coordination, particularly with Lam Dong, Da Nang, Quang Tri and Ninh Binh, was also emphasised to tighten control and strictly handle violations, especially those related to VMS.

An overview of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung's working session with the Ministry of Finance on April 29 (Photo: VNA)

PM emphasises need for governance shift to drive growth

Ministries and agencies must enhance forecasting capacity, adopt more responsive policy tools, and fundamentally rethink how policies are designed and executed in a rapidly evolving environment, said PM Le Minh Hung.

Long Thanh International Airport is currently under construction and is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai rolls out 4.3 billion USD plan for key transport links

Dong Nai will implement three major transport projects with a total capital exceeding 110 trillion VND (4.3 billion USD), aimed at strengthening connectivity between Dong Nai, Ho Chi Minh City, and key economic regions in the Central Highlands, central, and southwestern regions.

Vietnamese products are on show at the Home InStyle exhibition in Hong Kong (China). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s eco-friendly products welcomed in Hong Kong

The Home InStyle and Fashion InStyle exhibitions, taking place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from April 27 to 30, showcases the latest global trends in home products, interior décor, lifestyle goods, apparel and fashion.