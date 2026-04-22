Business

Canada launches review of anti-dumping measures on Vietnamese concrete reinforcing bar

The review concerns conclusions issued in earlier investigations, notably case NQ-2020-004 (with findings made on June 4, 2021), covering the products originating in or exported from several countries, including Vietnam, Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, and Singapore (review code RR-2026-002).

Hanoi (VNA) – The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has received notification from the Vietnam Trade Office in Canada regarding the initiation of an expiry review by the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) of existing anti-dumping rulings on concrete reinforcing bar.

According to the CITT, the review concerns conclusions issued in earlier investigations, notably case NQ-2020-004 (with findings made on June 4, 2021), covering the products originating in or exported from several countries, including Vietnam, Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, and Singapore (review code RR-2026-002).

As part of the process, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will first assess whether the expiry of the current anti-dumping measures would likely result in the continuation or recurrence of dumping practices.

The CBSA is expected to issue its determination within 150 days of the review’s initiation, no later than September 17.

Should the CBSA conclude that ending the measures would not lead to continued or renewed dumping, the duties will be revoked. Any anti-dumping duties collected on shipments cleared after the anticipated expiry date would then be refunded to importers.

Conversely, if the CBSA finds that removing the measures could result in continued or renewed dumping, it will refer the case back to the CITT. The tribunal will then assess whether lifting the measures would cause material injury or hinder the domestic industry, issuing a final decision within 160 days of receiving the CBSA’s findings.

To respond effectively, the Trade Remedies Authority has advised Vietnamese producers and exporters of the products concerned to closely monitor developments, familiarise themselves with Canadian regulations, and review their export activities to the Canadian market. Enterprises are also encouraged to decide on their participation in the review process and maintain regular coordination with the authority to ensure timely support./.

VNA
#Canada anti-dumping measures on Vietnamese concrete reinforcing bar #Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam #Canadian International Trade Tribunal Canada Vietnam
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