Reference exchange rate slightly increases on April 29

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,113 VND/USD on April 29, up 2 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,857 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,690 VND/USD.



Similarly, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also went up from the April 28 trading session.



Vietcombank and BIDV raised both rates by 2 VND, listing the buying rate at 26,138 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,368 VND/USD./.

VNA