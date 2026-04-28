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Vietnam hosts first comprehensive fisheries tech expo

The event marks the first exhibition of its kind to cover the entire fisheries sector, providing a platform for domestic and international organisations and businesses to connect across the full value chain, from capture and aquaculture to logistics, processing and distribution. It is expected to accelerate integration and promote sustainable development of the industry.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien and delegates visit a booth at the VINAFIS EXPO 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien and delegates visit a booth at the VINAFIS EXPO 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam Fisheries Society and the Directorate of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on April 28 opened the Vietnam International Fisheries Technology Expo 2026 (VINAFIS EXPO 2026) at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

The event marks the first exhibition of its kind to cover the entire fisheries sector, providing a platform for domestic and international organisations and businesses to connect across the full value chain, from capture and aquaculture to logistics, processing and distribution. It is expected to accelerate integration and promote sustainable development of the industry.

The expo features over 200 booths showcasing products, technologies and services in aquaculture, fishing, processing, breeding, feed, biological products, logistics and trade. Around 40% of exhibitors come from countries including the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, the Republic of Korea and China, reflecting growing international interest and cooperation.

A series of specialised events will take place during the exhibition, which will run until April 30, including international scientific seminars on sustainable marine farming, aquatic nutrition and disease prevention, processing and preservation technologies, logistics, and innovation across the value chain.

On the occasion, the organising board will present the “Vietnam Fisheries Golden Quality Award – VINAFIS AWARD” to honour organisations, individuals and enterprises whose products meet high quality, environmental and international standards while delivering tangible socio-economic benefits.

A farm tour programme will also bring delegates to modern aquaculture models in the Southeast and Mekong Delta regions, highlighting production capacity and fostering investment and partnership opportunities.

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien, Vietnam ranks third globally in fisheries exports, behind China and Norway, with products shipped to more than 170 countries and territories. The sector remains a key pillar of agricultural growth and export turnover.

Vietnam holds significant advantages for fisheries development, including a coastline of 3,260km, over 1 million sq.km of maritime area, and around 1.3 million hectares of aquaculture, including 747,400ha for shrimp and 6,400ha for tra fish, alongside other high-value species. These resources offer ample room for future expansion if effectively harnessed.

However, the sector faces mounting challenges such as climate change, stricter import market requirements, rising global competition and increasing production costs. In this context, accelerating the application of science and technology, refining policies, boosting investment and developing a high-quality workforce are seen as critical drivers for breakthroughs.

Tien emphasised that technology transfer should be advanced along three key directions - acquiring advanced technologies from abroad; strengthening the transfer of research outcomes from institutes and universities into production; and gradually bringing Vietnamese technologies and products to global markets. These interconnected flows will underpin sustainable sectoral growth.

In recent years, Vietnamese fisheries enterprises have rapidly adopted and mastered new technologies while expanding export markets. Several key markets have recorded positive growth, suggesting strong potential if opportunities are effectively leveraged.

VINAFIS EXPO 2026 underscores the sector’s shift towards green, circular and sustainable development, serving not only as a showcase of achievements but also as a bridge for investment, technology transfer and market expansion in an increasingly competitive global landscape./.




VNA
#Ho Chi Minh City #VINAFIS EXPO 2026 #fisheries sector #Vietnam's fisheries products #tra fish
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