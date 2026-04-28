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Reference exchange down 2 VND on April 28

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,111 VND/USD on April 28, down 2 VND from the last working day of the previous week.

The daily reference exchange rate is at 25,111 VND/USD on April 28. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is at 25,111 VND/USD on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,111 VND/USD on April 28, down 2 VND from the last working day of the previous week.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,367 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,855 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also dropped from the April 24 morning trading session.

Both Vietcombank and BIDV cut both rates by 2 VND, listing the buying rate at 26,136 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,366 VND/USD./.

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