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Tan Son Nhat airport braces for holiday surge with 750 daily flights

According to the airport authority, on average, daily flights will increase by around 12% from normal levels, with about 450 domestic and 300 international flights each day. Passenger numbers are expected to climb by 14%, with roughly 75,000 domestic travellers and 50,000 international passengers per day.

Passengers check in at Tan Son Nhat Airport on April 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Passengers check in at Tan Son Nhat Airport on April 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to handle around 750 flights and up to 125,000 passengers per day during the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and the National Reunification Day (April 30)-International Day holidays, which runs from April 24 to May 3, with peak traffic reaking about 130,000 passengers in a single day.

According to the airport authority, on average, daily flights will increase by around 12% from normal levels, with about 450 domestic and 300 international flights each day. Passenger numbers are expected to climb by 14%, with roughly 75,000 domestic travellers and 50,000 international passengers per day.

Peak travel days are forecast for April 24 and 29 for outbound domestic traffic, and for May 3 for inbound travel, when total passenger numbers could reach 130,000 per day, with up to 770 flights.

To cope with the surge, the airport has coordinated with relevant agencies to implement operational plans to ensure safety, security, and smooth passenger flow. Flight schedules will be continuously updated to optimise resource allocation during peak hours. Youth volunteers will also be deployed between 5 am and 10 am to assist passengers.

Travellers are advised to prepare valid identification documents, comply with airline baggage regulations, and avoid carrying prohibited items. Arriving early is strongly recommended to prevent delays caused by traffic congestion or terminal overcrowding during peak times.

Passengers are encouraged to use public transport instead of private vehicles to ease pressure on parking areas, and to complete check-in procedures online or via self-service kiosks to reduce queuing time.

To meet rising travel demand, the Municipal Department of Construction has upgraded bus route 152 connecting the airport, switching from diesel to electric buses and increasing daily trips from 110 to 144, while ensuring smooth operations across all airport-linked routes./.

VNA
#Vietnam Airlines #Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day #April 30–May 1 holiday #travellers #flights
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