Travel

Hung Yen rolls out vibrant cultural and culinary activities for upcoming holiday

Hung Yen welcomed around 3.9 million visitors in 2025, including approximately 71,000 international arrivals, with tourism revenue estimated at 1.7 trillion VND (64.05 million USD). In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the province received about 1.7 million visitors, including 35,000 foreigners, underscoring its growing appeal as a cultural tourism destination.

The main gate of Mau Temple in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)
The main gate of Mau Temple in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen (VNA) – A diverse programme of cultural, artistic and culinary events is set to take place across the northern province of Hung Yen during the Reunification Day – International Workers' Day holiday (April 30–May 1), offering visitors immersive heritage experiences.

The Pho Hien Folk Culture Festival 2026 will take place from April 25–27 in Pho Hien, Son Nam and Hong Chau wards, featuring a rich array of traditional rituals, folk performances and community activities. Highlights include ceremonies for peace and prosperity, Red River water processions, palanquin parades, and performances of 'ca tru', 'trong quan' singing and water puppetry, alongside food fairs and photo exhibitions celebrating Pho Hien.

Organisers said the festival aims to showcase the cultural legacy of the historic Pho Hien trading port while preserving and promoting traditional values.

From April 24–27, the Hung Yen Culinary Festival at the provincial museum will offer a blend of gastronomy and cultural experiences. Visitors can enjoy local specialties such as Dong Tao chicken, 'banh cuon' (steamed rolled pancakes) and Phuong Tuong braised frog, as well as cooking demonstrations and traditional contests like making 'banh chung' (square glutinouse rice cakes) and pounding sticky rice.

A thematic exhibition on Pho Hien will run from April 22 to May 1 at the museum, presenting over 100 artefacts, images, maps and historical records, including accounts by foreign merchants during the port’s peak in the 16th–17th centuries, providing deeper insights into its history and way of life.

On April 25, the Ong Pagoda Festival in Nhu Quynh commune will open, alongside a ceremony recognising it as a national intangible cultural heritage. Dating back to the 12th century under the Ly Dynasty, the pagoda is renowned for its distinctive architecture and cultural significance.

Meanwhile, Vu Thu commune will host the Culinary Culture Festival 2026, featuring specialties from across Vietnam and numerous booths promoting OCOP (One Commune One Product) products and local goods, helping connect rural products with broader markets while celebrating agricultural traditions.

Hung Yen welcomed around 3.9 million visitors in 2025, including approximately 71,000 international arrivals, with tourism revenue estimated at 1.7 trillion VND (64.05 million USD). In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the province received about 1.7 million visitors, including 35,000 foreigners, underscoring its growing appeal as a cultural tourism destination./.

VNA
#Hung Yen #April 30–May 1 holiday #tourism Hung Yen
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