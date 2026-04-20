Travel

Hanoi launches holiday tourism drive for April 30–May 1 holiday

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, this year’s strategy focuses on expanding travel beyond the urban core to destinations such as Ba Vi, Soc Son, Huong Son and Son Tay, offering eco-tourism, wellness getaways, community-based travel and farm experiences rooted in local culture.

A visitor poses for check-in photos while touring the World Heritage Site of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel. (Photo: VNA)
A visitor poses for check-in photos while touring the World Heritage Site of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is unveiling a host of new tourism products in its suburban areas, together with cultural programmes and traditional craft experiences, for the upcoming April 30–May 1 holiday, as the capital looks to ease congestion in the city centre and draw more visitors.

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, this year’s strategy focuses on expanding travel beyond the urban core to destinations such as Ba Vi, Soc Son, Huong Son and Son Tay, offering eco-tourism, wellness getaways, community-based travel and farm experiences rooted in local culture.​

New products including the “Path of Learning” in O Dien commune and the Mien village community tourism model in Ba Vi are expected to help spread tourist traffic more evenly rather than concentrating crowds in central areas.

In the longer term, Hanoi aims to position itself as a destination for wellness, leisure and cultural heritage, while encouraging stronger community involvement and sustainable tourism growth.

More than 20 cultural events, exhibitions and art performances are scheduled across the city during the holiday. Highlights include traditional craft experiences and heritage spaces in the Old Quarter, along with special programmes at the Hanoi Museum.

Major live performances and entertainment events in several districts are also expected to boost visitor numbers.

Among standout attractions, the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism will stage the “Colours of Lai Chau” market fair, showcasing recreated ethnic cultural traditions.

Family-friendly entertainment options include the “Pony Land – Journey into a Fairy Tale” festival at Bao Son Paradise Park and the “Summer Voyage 2026” programme at West Lake Water Park, adding more variety for holidaymakers, especially young people and families.​

The city is also upgrading urban landscapes, improving public transport and requiring tourism businesses to display prices clearly while ensuring safety, security and environmental hygiene. Hotels and accommodation providers are offering discounts, promotions and bundled services to attract guests during the peak travel period.

​In the travel sector, Hanoi is seeking to diversify transport choices and gradually reduce dependence on air travel by developing premium road and rail tourism products, making transport itself part of the visitor experience.​

Since 2025, the city has expanded tour links with neighbouring provinces through high-quality coach services and rail products such as the double-decker “Hanoi Five City Gates” Train (The Hanoi Train), creating fresh appeal for travellers.

Authorities are also encouraging travel companies to redesign products with greater flexibility, raise service standards and adopt transparent refund and cancellation policies.

To ensure a smooth holiday season, the department has ordered tourism operators to tighten service management, maintain security and prevent overcharging, harassment or forced sales.​

The city has also called for better tourism workforce training, stronger communication skills and civilised conduct, while requiring support staff and hotlines to quickly address visitor complaints.

Travel firms must provide quality tour packages and guarantee tourist safety, while passenger transport operators are required to inspect vehicles, meet technical safety standards and strictly follow traffic rules./.​

VNA
#Hanoi #April 30–May 1 holiday #Hanoi tourism #Hanoi Old Quarter #Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism Ha Noi
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