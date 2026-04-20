Travel

Vietnam, China step up cooperation in AI training, applications for cross-border tourism

In recent years, cross-border tourism cooperation between the two countries has continued to expand. Products such as the cross-border tourism area Ban Gioc (Vietnam) – Detian (China) Waterfalls have been put into regular operation, providing fresh momentum for bilateral exchanges.

The cross-border tourism area Ban Gioc (Vietnam) – Detian (China) Waterfalls attracts thousands of visitors each day. (Photo: VNA)
The cross-border tourism area Ban Gioc (Vietnam) – Detian (China) Waterfalls attracts thousands of visitors each day. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – A programme on exchange and cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) for cross-border tourism between China and Vietnam concluded on April 19 in Nanning, China's Guangxi, with nearly 30 representatives from Vietnamese tourism authorities and enterprises.

The initiative was jointly organised by the Guangxi Department of Culture and Tourism and the Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam's Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, and Tuyen Quang provinces.

Experts from both sides delivered training on tourism policies, smart tourism operations, and the application of AI in sector management, helping participants enhance their capacity to optimise operations, develop tourism products, build brands, and improve service quality. Delegates also undertook field visits to explore Guangxi’s digital tourism service systems.

In recent years, cross-border tourism cooperation between the two countries has continued to expand. Products such as the cross-border tourism area Ban Gioc (Vietnam) – Detian (China) Waterfalls have been put into regular operation, providing fresh momentum for bilateral exchanges.

According to data from Guangxi’s border management authorities, in the first quarter of this year, total cross-border movements through local checkpoints reached 4.347 million, up 19.7% year-on-year. Notably, the Dongxing border gate alone received more than 3,200 Vietnamese tourist groups, reflecting strong growth in cross-border travel.

The training programme provided a valuable platform for Vietnamese tourism professionals to gain practical knowledge of AI and cross-border tourism development, while laying the groundwork for enhanced information-sharing platforms, smart tourism products, and strengthened data connectivity between the two sides./.






VNA
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