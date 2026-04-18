Travel

Da Nang draws visitors with vibrant lineup of beach festivals, cultural events

Since mid-April, the city has rolled out a series of cultural and artistic programmes across various venues. Among the highlights are the exhibitions “Sac mau Dat Quang,” held from April 15 to May 5 at the Da Nang Fine Arts Museum, and “Giao diem Viet Nam,” running from April 17 to May 17 at the Da Nang Museum. These exhibitions offer multi-dimensional perspectives on culture, people and contemporary life.

Da Nang beach attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang beach attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) — A wide range of cultural and tourism activities are being organised in the central coastal city of Da Nang, as it officially kicks off its summer tourism season with a dynamic and diverse atmosphere rooted in the preservation and promotion of traditional cultural values.

Since mid-April, the city has rolled out a series of cultural and artistic programmes across various venues. Among the highlights are the exhibitions “Sac mau Dat Quang,” held from April 15 to May 5 at the Da Nang Fine Arts Museum, and “Giao diem Viet Nam,” running from April 17 to May 17 at the Da Nang Museum. These exhibitions offer multi-dimensional perspectives on culture, people and contemporary life.

The Da Nang Ao Dai (traditional Vietnamese long dress) Festival 2026, scheduled from April 23 to 26 at APEC Park and along pedestrian streets and the Han River area, is expected to feature performances, parades and cultural exchanges, contributing to the celebration of the traditional costume and the promotion of traditional cultural identity in modern life.

A number of festivals reflecting local identity are also set to take place, including the Ky Yen Son Cam Ha Festival and the Sac Sua Huong Tra Festival, both of which are expected to enhance the vibrancy and attractiveness of the destination.

A key highlight of this year’s tourism season is the launch of the Da Nang Beach Tourism Season 2026, to be held from April 25 to May 3 at Bien Dong Park, the Son Tra Peninsula and major tourist beaches. The programme is expected to feature a wide range of activities, including kite festivals, music performances, culinary spaces, water sports demonstrations, as well as community and marine environmental protection initiatives.

Notably, an open-water swimming competition on April 27 is expected to attract a large number of athletes and visitors, serving as a focal point of the beach sports programme.

In parallel, a variety of cultural and heritage events are being organised in nearby areas, such as the Whale Worship Festival in Cu Lao Cham, the 555th anniversary celebration of Ngu xa Tra Kieu, the “Colours of Cham Heritage” festival at My Son Sanctuary, the Stone Carving Ancestral Festival at Non Nuoc Stone Village, and the Tra Linh rural market fair.

New tourism and entertainment products are also being introduced, including the Ba Na Sun Fest at Sun World Ba Na Hills and animal performances at the Nui Than Tai Hot Springs Park.

With a rich and coordinated lineup of activities, the city is expected to offer engaging experiences for visitors, thereby attracting both domestic and international tourists and boosting local tourism during the 2026 summer peak season.

In the first quarter of 2026, Da Nang welcomed an estimated 4.2 million overnight visitors, up 15.3% year-on-year. Of the total, international arrivals were estimated at 2.3 million, while domestic visitors exceeded 1.8 million. The city has set a target of serving over 19 million visitors at its accommodation establishments in 2026, with total tourism revenue projected to reach approximately 70 trillion VND (2.7 billion USD)./.

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