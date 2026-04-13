Travel

VITM 2026 boosts tourism demand ahead of peak season

According to the organisers, around 4,500 representatives from Vietnamese and international tourism enterprises attended the event, generating more than 25,000 business meetings and partnership exchanges. Approximately 15,000 discounted tours and travel products were offered to visitors.

The organisers of VITM 2026 honour sponsors. ( Photo: VNA)
The organisers of VITM 2026 honour sponsors. ( Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2026 (VITM 2026) attracted more than 90,000 visitors during its five-day run, with thousands of tourism businesses engaging in networking and promotional activities aimed at stimulating travel demand for the upcoming peak season.

According to the organisers, around 4,500 representatives from Vietnamese and international tourism enterprises attended the event, generating more than 25,000 business meetings and partnership exchanges. Approximately 15,000 discounted tours and travel products were offered to visitors.

Held under the theme “Digital transformation and green growth – Elevating Vietnam tourism,” the event highlighted the sector’s shift toward sustainable, high-quality, and technology-driven development. This orientation reflects the tourism industry’s broader restructuring efforts to adapt to new market conditions.

Nguyen Hong Hai, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, said the strong turnout demonstrated that tourism businesses are actively embracing digital transformation and green growth as key drivers of development, helping to create new value for the industry.

Taking place from April 8–12, the event also recorded more than 35 million views and interactions on the social media platform TikTok, significantly enhancing its communication and promotional reach.

Within the framework of the fair, localities and organisations hosted 18 events, conferences, and promotional activities, creating opportunities for in-depth discussions and cooperation among stakeholders.

Preliminary statistics showed that participating exhibitors generated more than 195 billion VND (more than 7.4 million USD) in tourism product sales. About 95% of businesses met their targets, with 8.2% exceeding expectations, while over 92% expressed satisfaction with the event.

The organisers also honoured outstanding tourism organisations, businesses, and individuals in 2025, presenting 221 awards across 19 categories, including 141 collective and 80 individual awards.

The event drew participation from tourism authorities and enterprises from 31 provinces and cities across Vietnam, as well as 20 countries and territories. More than 600 enterprises set up booths at the fair, while over 100 media agencies and thousands of social media influencers contributed to promoting Vietnam’s tourism image.

Organised professionally and on a large scale, VITM 2026 delivered positive outcomes, helping to stimulate both domestic and international tourism demand ahead of the April 30–May 1 holiday and the summer travel season, while supporting the sector’s growth momentum toward achieving its 2026 targets./.

VNA
#VITM 2026 #Vietnam International Travel Mart #Vietnam's tourism
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