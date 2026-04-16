Travel

Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Bac Ninh strengthen linkages to promote tourism

Hai Phong city, and Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh provinces will jointly develop integrated tourism product chains to maximise their respective strengths, diversify offerings and create new, high-quality tourism products.

At the tourism linkage conference under the theme "One Journey – Three Heritage Destinations" held in Quang Ninh province on April 16 (Photo: quangninh.gov.vn)
At the tourism linkage conference under the theme "One Journey – Three Heritage Destinations" held in Quang Ninh province on April 16 (Photo: quangninh.gov.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The tourism associations of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh provinces and Hai Phong city on April 16 jointly organised a tourism linkage conference under the theme "One Journey – Three Heritage Destinations".

Nguyen The Hue, Chairman of the Quang Ninh Tourism Association, stressed that the theme reflects a shared strategic vision and aspiration among the northern localities to develop high-quality inter-regional tourism products, fully leveraging their strengths in natural resources, culture, people and service infrastructure.

At present, the three localities possess distinctive heritage values that can be interconnected to create a diverse range of experiences for both domestic and international visitors. Key highlights include the World Natural Heritage site of Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Island, and the World Cultural Heritage complex of Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac.

At the conference, travel agencies, cruise operators and representatives of the three tourism associations agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation for the 2026–2028 period. Under the agreement, the three localities will develop integrated tourism product chains to maximise their respective strengths, diversify offerings and create new, high-quality tourism products.

The associations also exchanged information and experience in tourism development, and agreed to jointly organise famtrip delegations focusing on marine tourism, world heritage sites, and key international markets, aligned with each side's strengths and evolving tourism demand.

In addition, they will coordinate and support one another in organising domestic and international tourism events, fairs and exhibitions to promote their shared destinations.

In the near future, they plan to launch joint tourism promotion and stimulus campaigns for 2026, 2027 and 2028, alongside individual and collaborative programmes offering increased incentives, promotional packages and visitor support. The associations will also emphasise human resource development and propose flexible management policies to foster tourism growth and inter-regional economic development./.

VNA
#inter-region linkages to promote tourism #One Journey – Three Heritage Destinations Bac Ninh Hai Phong Quang Ninh
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