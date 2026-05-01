Travel

DIFF listed by Travel + Leisure among top summer festivals worldwide

The selection by one of the world's top travel media brands has identified the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) as a unique signature event, marking a place for Da Nang on the global tourism map.

Fireworks over the banks of the Han River in Da Nang. The city's fireworks event has been chosen as one of nine must-experience summer festivals in the world by Travel + Leisure Asia. (Photo courtesy of DIFF)
Fireworks over the banks of the Han River in Da Nang. The city's fireworks event has been chosen as one of nine must-experience summer festivals in the world by Travel + Leisure Asia. (Photo courtesy of DIFF)

Da Nang (VNS/VNA) – The annual Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) has been chosen as one of nine must-experience summer festivals worldwide by Travel + Leisure Asia, joining the list alongside iconic events like the UK's Glastonbury Festival, Spain’s Primavera Sound and Japan's Gion Matsuri.

The DIFF organising committee said the US-based travel magazine wrote about the fireworks festival as a highlight of Da Nang.

The committee noted that it's not just a series of fireworks shows, but a plethora of experiences, with music and street arts performances as well as a festive summer atmosphere all along Bach Dang street and the banks of the Han River.​

According to organisers, the selection by one of the world's top travel media brands has identified the festival as a unique signature event, marking a place for Da Nang on the global tourism map.

This year's edition of DIFF will take place from May 30 to July 11, upholding its position as one of the most distinctive cultural and tourism events in the central beach city.

It will feature leading fireworks teams from around the world, including two teams from Vietnam (Da Nang-Vietnam and Z21 Vina Pyrotech) and defending champions Jiangxi Yanfeng Art Fireworks Display from China.

Other competitors include two-time champion Martarello Group S.R.L of Italy, Josef Steffes-Ollig Feuer Werk GMBH of Germany, Lux Factory POK 2.0 of France, Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks of Japan, Apple Pyrotechnics of Macau and Skylighter Fireworks of Australia.

All of the teams will take part in nearly two months of artistic performances and light and fireworks displays, vying for a spot in the grand final on July 11.

Organisers said that opening night on May 30 will be themed “Nature”, featuring a competition between Vietnam's Team 1 and China. The second night, scheduled for June 6 under the theme “Heritage”, will see Vietnam's Team 2 compete with France.

The third competition on June 13 will focus on “Culture”, with teams from Japan and Italy presenting their displays. This will be followed by a June 20 contest themed “Creative”, featuring fireworks teams from Germany and Macau (China). On June 27, teams from Australia and Portugal will compete under the theme “Vision”.

The two highest-scoring teams will advance to the grand final on July 11, which is themed “United Horizons”, also the theme for the entire festival.

First held in 2008, the festival will reflect the formation of the new Da Nang city following the merger with former Quang Nam province.

DIFF has played a central role in building Da Nang’s reputation as a Fireworks Festival City and a leading destination in central Vietnam and across Asia.

It typically attracts around 1.5 million visitors over the summer, creating millions of dollars in revenue for the local tourism industry.

The city said the annual fireworks festival would play a key role in promoting Da Nang as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions tourism.

Da Nang plans to host 19.1 million tourists this year.

Last year, the US travel magazine also listed Hoi An ancient town in Da Nang as one of the world's best cities./.

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