Travel

Golf campaign boosts Vietnam’s tourism brand globally

Within this strategy, golf serves as a “common language” while Tourism Ambassador Greg Norman, with his global reputation and the iconic “Great White Shark” image, plays the role of a compelling storyteller.

Hanoi (VNA) – A large-scale promotional campaign is underway, with Vietnam’s Tourism Ambassador Greg Norman joining hands with the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) to introduce destinations across the 34 provinces and cities nationwide, and golf becoming a bridge connecting these localities.

In this special campaign, beginning in September 2025, Norman has brought Vietnam’s story to the world, with each locality featured as a vivid slice of Vietnam’s culture and people, contributing to positioning the country’s tourism brand in the eyes of international travellers.

Each month presents a compelling narrative in which golf courses are not standalone attractions but blend harmoniously with landscapes, cuisine, culture, and high-end resort experiences. Together, they form a unified picture portraying Vietnam as a refined, distinctive, and world-class golf destination.

Earlier, on June 11, 2025, Norman was reappointed as Vietnam’s Tourism Ambassador for the 2025–2030 term.

The Australian golf legend has accompanied Vietnam’s tourism sector since 2018. Under Norman’s first term, Vietnam won the title of “Asia’s Best Golf Destination” for eight consecutive years and “World’s Best Golf Destination” in 2019 and 2021.

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Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ho An Phong (R) presents the decision appointing golf legend Gregory John Norman as Vietnam’s Tourism Ambassador for the 2025–2030 term. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

​According to the VNAT, Norman’s reappointment not only ensures continuity but also opens a new phase of promotion that is more proactive, in-depth, and strongly oriented toward international markets.

A notable feature of this campaign is its targeted approach. The promotion focuses on high-spending travellers who seek unique experiences and authentic value.

Within this strategy, golf serves as a “common language” while Tourism Ambassador Greg Norman, with his global reputation and the iconic “Great White Shark” image, plays the role of a compelling storyteller.

Each article and image shared is not merely a personal post but a component of a well-structured communication strategy. From participating in international golf events and connecting with the global golfer community to producing content across digital platforms, all efforts contribute to presenting Vietnam consistently and professionally on the global tourism map.

To date, Norman has carried out promotional activities for seven out of the 34 provinces and cities, accounting for more than 20% of the overall plan for his tenure. His posts have attracted tens of thousands of views across digital platforms, with each post averaging between 1,500 and 3,000 views, alongside hundreds of interactions. Some standout posts have exceeded 3,000 views and garnered over 300 interactions.

Beyond this, the content has been further amplified through various international media channels and golf communities, expanding its reach and enhancing its influence. The consistently high level of positive engagement indicates that the campaign is effectively reaching its intended audience—affluent travellers and the global golfing community./.

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