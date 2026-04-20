Travel

Ninh Binh turns heritage into live-action spectacles to draw tourists

These massive outdoor productions, staged right in the middle of historic sites, are acting like a powerful magnet, transforming Ninh Binh into a hotspot for deeper, more meaningful cultural experiences. They're becoming the main draw, convincing travellers to stick around longer and shell out more cash for one-of-a-kind cultural thrills.

"Cricket" is the first stop of the show in Ninh Binh (Photo: VNA)
"Cricket" is the first stop of the show in Ninh Binh (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – The northern province of Ninh Binh is no longer solely a destination for admiring majestic natural landscapes. Visitors are increasingly drawn to immersive live-action art performances that bring its heritage to life.

These massive outdoor productions, staged right in the middle of historic sites, are acting like a powerful magnet, transforming Ninh Binh into a hotspot for deeper, more meaningful cultural experiences. They're becoming the main draw, convincing travellers to stick around longer and shell out more cash for one-of-a-kind cultural thrills.

When nature lives in harmony with arts

Standout live-action spectacles delivering unforgettable experiences include “Anh Hung Co Lau” (Hero of the Reed Flag) and “Khuc Hat Thien Nhien” (Song of Nature). But the real star is “Hoa Lu Vu Hoa” (Hoa Lu Dance Painting).

Organisers said this production ditches stuffy indoor stages and instead uses Ninh Binh’s dramatic natural heritage as its jaw-dropping backdrop. Audiences sit on gently drifting boats, soaking in the scenery while watching a string of performances featuring traditional “xam” singing and lively recreations of five famous craft villages, namely Kim Son sedge-mat weaving, Gia Thuy pottery, Van Lam embroidery, Ninh Van stone carving, and Van Long reed craft.

A defining highlight is the emotional “heritage storytelling” segment performed by skilled artisans themselves. Each stitch, strand of sedge and carved stone come alive, vividly conveying the dedication and deep respect that generations of artisans have held for their traditional trades.

The show aims to honour, preserve, and celebrate Ninh Binh’s historic craft villages while building real connections between artisans and everyday visitors. It’s also establishing the province as a culturally rich, welcoming and appealing spot for both Vietnamese and foreign tourists.

Driving sustainable tourism revenue

Extending visitors' stays has long been a priority for the local tourism sector. In recent years, the explosion of these big live-action shows has been a game-changer. By converting heritage sites into grand open-air stages, these shows are enriching the night-time economy and giving tourists compelling reasons to hang around and dive deep into the soul of the former imperial capital.

Success is gauged not only by revenue but also by visitors' satisfaction. Thu Ha, a tourist from Ho Chi Minh City, said that during her family’s recent trip, the live performances in Hoa Lu Ancient Town and Thung Nham captivated her children far more than visits to pagodas and caves alone. History, which usually feels boring in textbooks, came alive through light and music. The family ended up staying two full nights instead of rushing through on a quick day trip like they had planned.

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Children engage with the cricket model. (Photo: VNA)

According to the provincial Department of Tourism, Ninh Binh welcomed an estimated 9.9 million visitors in the first quarter, including more than 1 million foreigners, raking in nearly 10.05 trillion VND (38.6 million USD) in revenue. March alone saw more than 4.1 million visitors, pointing to solid recovery and strong growth in the local tourism scene. The province now has 15 recognised tourist sites, more than 60 promising destinations, and an increasingly professional network of travel companies and tour guides, all helping deliver better experiences and burnish Ninh Binh’s image as a friendly, safe, and attractive destination.

A provincial tourism official noted that with strategic investment and a long-term vision, these live-action stages have gone far beyond ordinary performances. They represent a seamless integration of culture and economy, proving this heritage-rich land still has plenty of life in the modern world.

A big part of the strategy puts the local communities front and centre. Boat rowers turn into performers, farmers become cultural ambassadors, making sure the benefits flow straight back to the communities while protecting the heritage. It’s a model built for real sustainable growth, letting visitors see Ninh Binh at its most genuine and warmest.

Rather than marketing the province purely for its scenic beauty, Ninh Binh’s tourism sector is pivoting towards “unique, one-of-a-kind experiences”. The boom in these live-action shows is crowning the province as one of Vietnam’s top cultural tourism destinations, where each production embodies local identity and offers something no other spot can match./.



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