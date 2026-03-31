Travel

Hue sets sights on becoming Vietnam’s leading green tourism city

Hue aims to become one of Vietnam’s top green tourism cities by 2030, moving towards net-zero tourism by 2050.

Ru Cha forest is the only remaining primary mangrove ecosystem on Tam Giang Lagoon, located in Hoa Chau ward, about 10km from downtown Hue. (Photo: VNA)
Ru Cha forest is the only remaining primary mangrove ecosystem on Tam Giang Lagoon, located in Hoa Chau ward, about 10km from downtown Hue. (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – The central city of Hue is stepping up efforts to position itself among Vietnam’s leading green tourism destinations, moving towards a net-zero tourism model with balanced emissions.

One notable example is the Ru Cha forest, the only remaining primary mangrove ecosystem on Tam Giang Lagoon, located in Hoa Chau ward, about 10km from downtown Hue. Covering more than 30 hectares, the site has become a popular eco-friendly destination for visitors.

The forest is home to various species such as Rhizophora apiculata, Sonneratia caseolaris, and nipa palms. A community-based model for environmental protection has proved effective in helping preserve the landscape. Waste bins and signage encouraging visitors not to litter and to protect the forest have been installed along access routes.

Le Thi Ly, a visitor from Quang Tri province, said the forest is highly appealing thanks to its pristine beauty, fresh air, and notably clean environment free of waste.

In addition to Ru Cha, several community-based and plastic-reduction tourism sites – including the Thanh Toan tile-roofed bridge in Thanh Thuy ward, Ngu My Thanh – Con Toc fishing village in Dan Dien commune, and Chuon Lagoon in My Thuong ward – are contributing to changing public awareness and behaviour regarding environmental protection, thereby promoting sustainable tourism.

At these destinations, local businesses, accommodation providers, restaurants, and homestay service suppliers are embracing green practices by reducing plastic waste and utilising recycled materials. Visitors are also guided to adopt environmentally responsible behaviours during their stay.

Under Plan No. 168/KH-UBND issued on March 27 by the municipal People’s Committee on improving the quality of the tourism environment through 2030, Hue aims to become one of Vietnam’s top green tourism cities by 2030, moving towards net-zero tourism by 2050.

The plan sets key targets, including ensuring that all tourism sites are equipped with standard waste collection and sorting systems; all public tourist areas, beaches, and rest stops are provided with adequate bins for waste sorting at source; and all destinations adopt codes of conduct linked to environmental protection. The city also aims to cut plastic waste and nylon bag use by at least 30% at heritage sites and tourist attractions.

To achieve these goals, Hue is rolling out a range of solutions, including establishing an effective management system to promptly address emerging issues in tourism activities, raising public awareness of environmental, cultural, and social values, investing in technical infrastructure, and strengthening the policy framework. The city is also accelerating the application of technology in tourism management to enhance both sustainability and visitor experience./.

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