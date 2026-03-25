Exhibition and fair spaces - potential attractions for tourists

Hanoi (VNA) – Exhibition and fair spaces in Vietnam are emerging as potential attractions for tourists as experts have called for a shift in mindset to better tap their value.



In the strong current of the creative economy, many countries no longer view fairs and exhibitions as mere event venues, but position them as distinctive destinations offering multi-layered value to modern cities.



This trend is posing an urgent requirement for Vietnam to rethink how such spaces are utilised in order to create appealing tourism products.



For years, exhibition and fair centres in Vietnam have largely been designed and operated to serve one-off events, lacking continuity and remaining limited in their ability to attract visitors. Most venues have yet to be master-planned, with constraints in terms of scale and technical infrastructure, making it difficult to integrate cultural, entertainment and supporting services. As a result, visitor experiences are often confined within the scope of specific events, and economic returns depend heavily on event frequency, scale and participating businesses.



Against this backdrop, the emergence of the National Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hanoi's outlying Dong Anh commune is opening up new expectations. As one of Southeast Asia’s most modern exhibition complexes, it is seen as a potential model for a destination built around a multi-experience ecosystem.



Calligraphy writing at the Spring Fair 2026. (Photo: VNA)

A series of successful events held at the venue – including the “80 Years of the Journey of Independence–Freedom–Happiness” exhibition in August 2025, Autumn Fair 2025, Spring Fair 2026, and various concerts and live shows – have demonstrated its strong appeal and potential to evolve into a cultural and entertainment hotspot.



However, experts said that while such events drew large crowds, they were not enough to fully utilise the space or its functions, as most remained time-bound and failed to create continuous experiences.



Prof. Dr. Tran Tho Dat, former Rector of the National Economics University, noted that the key lies in shifting the mindset from viewing exhibitions as event infrastructure to seeing them as platforms capable of generating integrated economic, cultural and tourism value on a continuous basis.



Globally, successful exhibition centres have moved beyond event-based leasing to integrated models, where exhibitions are only one component of a broader ecosystem. These venues are designed to operate dynamically throughout the day and year – hosting conferences and exhibitions by day, transforming into night-time economy spaces with cultural performances in the evening, and serving communities during off-peak periods.



From a travel business perspective, Nguyen Van Tai, Director of Vietsense Travel, said tourists today prioritise three elements: check-in, experiences and enjoyment. To become attractive destinations, exhibition spaces must feature iconic visuals, immersive multi-sensory experiences, and high-quality shows with frequent programmes. At the same time, on-site services such as cuisine, shopping and entertainment should be developed, alongside stronger linkages with travel agencies to incorporate these venues into tour itineraries.



Experts also stressed the need for public-private partnerships and flexible operating mechanisms to mobilise resources and enhance competitiveness. This is considered a foundation for boosting MICE (Meeting -Incentives - Conferences - Exhibitions) tourism, one of the fastest-growing segments of the global tourism industry.



Drawing from the case of the VEC, Deputy Director of the Centre for Research and Development of Vietnamese Cultural Industries Dr. Le Minh Khue suggested leveraging its proximity to the Co Loa Citadel and traditional craft villages to develop unique tourism products based on heritage, creative technology and community sustainability. Proposed ideas include night shows using 3D mapping, heritage-themed parks, creative markets, and immersive VR/AR experiences showcasing Vietnam’s cultural diversity.



Such a flexible combination of event tourism, digital technology and heritage identity will be the key to attracting visitors, increasing spending, and promoting the national brand, he added./.