Vietnamese destinations attracting Korean visitors amid “micro-trip” trend

Seoul (VNA) – Vietnam has positioned itself at the forefront of a “micro-trip” trend in the Republic of Korea (RoK), which prefers destinations that maximise experience while minimising travel time and cost.



Recent data from Yanolja Research, a RoK-based travel technology company, indicates that the average local traveler budgets approximately 971 USD per overseas excursion. This financial ceiling, combined with limited holiday time, has birthed the trend.



Citing the research, the global multilingual travel media platform Travel and Tour World (TTW) reported that last year, Vietnam welcomed more than 4.3 million Korean visitors out of a total of nearly 29.6 million Koreans traveling abroad. This volume significantly outpaces Korean arrivals to neighbouring competitors like Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines, cementing Vietnam’s status as a premier regional hub for East Asian tourism.



The TTW also cited surveys by the travel data firm Outbox as saying “economy” has become the most critical criterion for 41% of Korean travelers.



Vietnam’s ability to offer luxury-tier infrastructure at mid-range prices has been the decisive factor. By balancing a convenient 5-hour flight time with high-quality service, destinations like Da Nang and Phu Quoc allow travelers to enjoy a premium international experience without the financial strain associated with long-distance travel.



As per the article, the sustained interest in Vietnam is also a result of strategic government policies and infrastructure expansion. The 30-day visa exemption for international tourists visiting Phu Quoc has significantly lowered the barrier to entry, making spontaneous trips much easier for RoK citizens.



It wrote that as Millennials and Gen Z continue to dominate the travel market, the demand for social-media-friendly and cost-effective destinations is expected to persist. Experts suggest that the current trend is not merely a post-pandemic surge but a fundamental shift in how Koreans plan their leisure time. By focusing on high-quality experiences, ease of access, and economic value, Vietnam is likely to remain a central pillar of the RoK’s outbound travel market for years to come./.



VNA