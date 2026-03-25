Da Nang launches 2026 tourism stimulus, MICE promotion programmes

Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on March 24 unveiled the city’s 2026 tourism stimulus programme under the message “Da Nang – Touching the Original,” alongside a MICE promotion initiative.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Director of the department Nguyen Thi Hoai An said the global tourism landscape in 2026 is expected to remain volatile, with notable shifts in travellers’ demand and behaviour. Visitors are increasingly seeking deeper, more meaningful experiences that connect them with local identity rather than simple sightseeing.

Against this backdrop, the city’s tourism stimulus aims to effectively tap into its natural and cultural assets, offering authentic experiences through five "touching" journeys on identity, tranquillity, unspoiled nature, moments, and cuisine.

A wide range of activities will be rolled out throughout the year, in tandem with major cultural, sports and tourism events, with a view to extending visitors’ length of stay and increasing return rates. The city is also focusing on building a safe, friendly tourism environment, improving service quality, and strengthening rapid-response mechanisms to support visitors.

In parallel, Da Nang continues to identify MICE tourism as a key segment to attract high-quality visitors. Since 2021, the city has hosted more than 670 MICE delegations, serving nearly 234,000 visitors, gradually affirming its position on the global event tourism map.

In 2026, MICE promotion activities will be implemented flexibly to suit different markets, applying to domestic groups of 70 people or more and international groups of at least 30. The city will also step up digital promotion, encourage repeat visits, and enhance cooperation with businesses.

A highlight this year is the introduction of the “MICE – The Rising Wave” awards to honour outstanding travel companies contributing to attracting MICE visitors to Da Nang.

The city targets welcoming around 19.1 million visitors in 2026, including 8.7 million international arrivals. It expects that synchronised stimulus and promotion efforts will enhance visitor experience, add value, and foster sustainable tourism development./.