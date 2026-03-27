Hue to offer immersive night tour of imperial heritage

Hue (VNA) – The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre announced on March 26 that residents and visitors to Hue imperial city can enjoy free nighttime entry from April 25–28 as part of the “Mystical Imperial Palace” programme.



Elaborately staged, the programme vividly recreates the royal court at night through a series of artistic performances and immersive experiences. It opens with a guard-changing ceremony at Ngo Mon (Noon Gate), combined with cannon-fire effects to mark the opening of the palace. Visitors are then led into a magical, torch-lit space featuring 3D projections of royal patterns at Trung Dao Bridge.



A lantern dance performed by court ladies follows, guiding audiences on an emotional journey to the courtyard of Thai Hoa Palace.



At this venue, the highlight is a stage re-enactment of a royal court session that captures the solemn atmosphere of the Nguyen Dynasty. This is followed by a grand military deployment ceremony and martial arts performance on the eastern side of Thai Hoa Palace, showcasing traditional practices such as flag dancing, staff routines, spear demonstrations, and archery, combined with fire effects to recreate the grandeur of the imperial army. Meanwhile, the western side hosts the “Royal Market”, offering visitors a range of cultural experiences.



In addition to royal rituals, the programme features diverse experiential spaces, including traditional court games and an ao dai (traditional long dress) show combined with hanbok (traditional Korean attire), creating a unique cultural fusion.



Modern interactive activities such as the virtual reality experience “Searching for the Lost Palace” and the “Imperial Archaeology” space, along with exhibitions of orchids and ornamental plants from across the country at the Department of Internal Affairs and Thieu Phuong and Co Ha gardens, further enrich the experience and offer fresh perspectives on heritage.



From 5:30 pm daily, the “Imperial Cuisine” area at Phu noi vu (internal affairs office) will open to serve visitors before they embark on the night tour of the citadel.



Blending tradition with modern technology, the “Mystical Imperial Palace” programme is to become a distinctive night-time tourism product and diversify visitor experiences at the Hue Imperial Citadel, helping to bring heritage values closer to contemporary life./.







VNA