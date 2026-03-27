Culture - Sports

Vietnamese cuisine takes centre stage in global culinary showcase

Running from March 26 to 29, the event also highlights a series of key activities, including the honouring of 10 chefs behind signature regional dishes, recognition of 10 standout mixologists, and a Top 10 contest for the most dynamic and creatively designed booths.

The Con Dao delicacies booth draws strong interest from visitors. (Photo: VNA)
The Con Dao delicacies booth draws strong interest from visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnamese gastronomy is in the spotlight at the Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture & Delicacies Festival 2026, where some 500 dishes are being presented through 10 curated “flavour journeys” at Van Thanh Tourist Area, drawing both local audiences and international visitors.

Held under the theme “Connecting the Essence of Vietnamese Culinary Culture,” the festival transforms its venue into a seamless cultural landscape reflecting the country’s three regions. Each zone unfolds a distinct chapter of Vietnam’s culinary heritage, from the Northwest highlands and Central region to coastal cuisine, royal court delicacies, Southern fare, rice-based traditions and folk cakes, tea culture, Northern flavours, plant-based cuisine, and a “borderless cuisine” space. This international zone features contributions from the Consulates General of the Netherlands and Thailand, alongside global partners, offering a multi-sensory gastronomic experience.

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Chairwoman of Saigontourist Group and head of the festival steering committee, said the event goes beyond a conventional food fair, positioning itself as a platform to connect heritage values, celebrate cultural identity and elevate Vietnamese cuisine on the world stage.

Beyond its culinary appeal, the festival presents a diverse cultural line-up, including Cham dance, bai choi singing, Hue folk music, call-and-response performances, Central Highlands gong shows and xoe dance, alongside street magic and contemporary music. Visitors can also engage with traditional craft villages, observe artisans at work and experience hands-on activities such as making folk cakes, weaving conical hats and crafting pottery.

The venue is further enlivened by thoughtfully designed check-in spaces and thematic installations that recreate traditional festival settings and showcase regional identities.

Running from March 26 to 29, the event also highlights a series of key activities, including the honouring of 10 chefs behind signature regional dishes, recognition of 10 standout mixologists, and a Top 10 contest for the most dynamic and creatively designed booths./.

VNA
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