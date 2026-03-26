Hanoi plans to build 76 million USD theatre

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – A new 2,500-seat theatre valued at 2 trillion VND (75.9 million USD) is being planned in Hanoi, with construction expected between 2026 and 2030, as the capital seeks to modernise its cultural infrastructure and meet rising public demand for high-quality performances.



The facility is expected to cover 9,000sq.m on Vo Thi Sau street in Bach Mai ward.



City authorities say Hanoi currently operates six theatres under municipal management, most of which were built around 20 years ago and no longer meet modern technical standards for sound, lighting and stage design. Many also lack the space required to support the needs of a contemporary performing arts industry.



Officials noted that demand for cultural and artistic experiences is growing, particularly among younger residents. A larger, modern theatre is expected to expand access to high-quality music and performing arts while supporting the development of the sector.



The planned venue is also intended to contribute to preserving national cultural identity and to serve as a new architectural landmark, enhancing Hanoi’s profile as a cultural and tourism destination.



The project forms part of the city Party Committee’s action plan to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80 on Vietnam’s cultural development.



Under the plan, Hanoi aims to build a distinctive, diverse and modern creative cultural ecosystem by 2030, while continuing to preserve and promote traditional values.



Key objectives include completing the reconstruction of the main Kinh Thien Palace within the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, improving operations at the Olympic sports urban area, and advancing the Red River landscape boulevard project in connection with traditional villages, craft villages and heritage sites.



Between now and 2030, the city plans to invest in or support 1,058 projects with total funding of 36.1 trillion VND (1.4 billion USD), including 250 city-funded projects worth 20.9 trillion VND (793 million USD) and 808 commune and ward-level projects valued at 15.17 trillion VND (576 million USD).



Additional plans include expanding and restoring the historical space of the Temple of Literature, building a 20,000-seat Hanoi Cultural Centre along the Red River landscape axis, and constructing a symbolic capital landmark worth around 1 trillion VND in the Bac Cau area of Bo De ward./.

VNA