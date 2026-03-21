Culture - Sports

VnExpress Midnight Marathon draws over 13,000 runners

More than 13,000 runners will take part in the VnExpress Marathon Ho Chi Minh City Midnight 2026, racing through iconic landmarks as the night-time event continues to grow into one of Vietnam’s largest running races.

Runners take their race kit of the fourth VnExpress Marathon Ho Chi Minh City Midnight 2026 which will be held on March 22. (Photo courtesy of VnExpress)
Runners take their race kit of the fourth VnExpress Marathon Ho Chi Minh City Midnight 2026 which will be held on March 22. (Photo courtesy of VnExpress)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) - The fourth VnExpress Marathon Ho Chi Minh City Midnight 2026 will attract more than 13,000 runners, who will race through the country’s largest and busiest city.

Following an impressive 2025 edition with around 12,000 participants, this year’s event sees increased participation, placing it among the largest running races in Vietnam.

Held over three days, the event features activities in the Expo zone and race kit collection area. Sports brands and sponsors will also set up booths offering discounted products, while inviting runners and visitors to experience new products and services on March 20–21.

The main race day will take place on March 22, with runners competing in four distances: 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km.

Participants will start at Tao Dan Park and run along major city streets, passing iconic landmarks such as the Independence Palace, Bitexco Tower, Ba Son Bridge and Thu Thiem Bridge, before finishing at the Botanical Garden.

Organisers said running at night allows athletes to enjoy open routes and cooler weather, while offering a chance to experience a different side of the city after dark.

Alongside the main race, a free 700m Kun Marathon for children aged six to 10 took place on March 21.

The organisers will present more than 100 prizes across all categories, with the men’s and women’s 42km champions each receiving 15 million VND and additional gifts.

Nguyen Nam Nhan, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Culture and Sports, described the event as a typical sporting highlight of the city. He said the tournament is not only an opportunity for competition and physical activity, but also a memorable experience for both athletes and tourists in a dynamic and hospitable city./.

VNA
#VnExpress Marathon Ho Chi Minh City Midnight 2026
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