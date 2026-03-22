Culture - Sports

Nearly 17,000 join Olympic Run Day for public health, national security in Hanoi

Nearly 17,000 people took part in the 2026 Olympic Run Day for public health and national security in Hanoi on March 22, marking the largest edition of the event to date.

People join the 2026 Olympic Run Day for public health, national security in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
People join the 2026 Olympic Run Day for public health, national security in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 17,000 people took part in the 2026 Olympic Run Day for public health and national security in Hanoi on March 22, marking the largest edition of the event to date.

Held under the chair of the Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and People’s Committees of 34 provinces and cities, the event forms part of activities celebrating the 80th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s call for nationwide physical exercise, the 80th anniversary of Vietnam Sports Day (March 27, 1946–2026), and the 80th anniversary of the People’s Public Security Force (July 12, 1946–2026).

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Foreigners join the run. (Photo: VNA)

The run was held simultaneously nationwide, drawing over 1.2 million participants across most of the country’s 3,321 communes, wards, special zones, and urban centres.

In Hanoi, the main event took place at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square. Participants ran a 1.7km route around Hoan Kiem Lake.

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Participants run a 1.7km route around Hoan Kiem Lake. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung highlighted President Ho Chi Minh’s lifelong emphasis on physical fitness. His 1946 appeal underscored that a strong population is essential for a strong nation, and that regular exercise is both a civic duty and an act of patriotism.

Over the past 80 years, the message has inspired widespread participation in physical training movements nationwide, becoming a guiding principle for sports development and fitness promotion, particularly within the People’s Public Security forces.

The Ministry of Public Security has consistently prioritised sports development among its personnel under the motto “Being healthy to safeguard national security,” aiming to enhance physical strength, resilience, and combat readiness. It has also worked closely with ministries, sectors, and localities to encourage public participation in sports and the “All People Protect National Security” movement./.

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