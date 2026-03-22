Culture - Sports

Vietnamese runners shine at Da Nang International Marathon 2026

Vietnamese athletes delivered standout performances at the Da Nang International Marathon 2026, which officially kicked off its main races on March 22, attracting more than 8,550 runners from 75 countries and territories.

Runners join the Da Nang International Marathon 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Runners join the Da Nang International Marathon 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Vietnamese athletes delivered standout performances at the Da Nang International Marathon 2026, which officially kicked off its main races on March 22, attracting more than 8,550 runners from 75 countries and territories.

Competitors raced across three distances – the full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), and 5km – along scenic coastal routes in Da Nang, widely known for its picturesque beaches and vibrant urban landscape.

After intense and competitive races, participants completed their events with a series of impressive results, including notable achievements by Vietnamese runners.

In the men’s 42km marathon, Moral Edsel of the Philippines claimed first place with a time of 2:30:43. Japan’s Tezuka Tomoki finished second in 2:36:19, followed by Melliza Cronie third in 2:38:51.

Vietnam secured a major victory in the women’s 42km category, where Vu Khanh Linh took first place with an impressive time of 3:01:20. Japan’s Yukiko Nomoto came second (3:03:00), while Simakova Aleksandra placed third (3:07:37).

In the men’s half marathon (21km), Japanese runners dominated the podium, with Yamasaki Takemaru winning in 1:12:10, followed closely by Rinku Hirai (1:12:25) and Yuta Masuda (1:13:00).

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The Da Nang International Marathon 2026 attracts more than 8,550 runners from 75 countries and territories. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese runners continued to impress spectators in the women’s 21km race, where Trieu Thi Binh clinched the title with a time of 1:22:56. Singapore’s Goh Shing Ling finished second (1:23:33), while Doan Thi Oanh secured third place (1:24:39).

In the 5km category, Nguyen Chi Kien won the men’s race in 15:31, narrowly ahead of Kim Eunseop (15:32), with Ong Marcus finishing third (16:34).

Vietnam also topped the women’s 5km event, as Ly Mui Sau took first place with a time of 18:37. Karpova Anna came second (18:52), followed by Orlova Anastasiia (19:11).

Awards were presented to top finishers across all categories. First launched in 2013, the annual marathon is co-organised by the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Pulse Active. The event continues to affirm its appeal as a major international sporting fixture while promoting Da Nang as a dynamic and welcoming destination to global visitors./.

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