Culture - Sports

Cultural exchange fosters ASEAN people-to-people connectivity

The event was jointly organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association of the city. It drew the participation of ASEAN consuls general and representatives of consulates in Ho Chi Minh City, along with local officials and representatives from agencies and localities.

Participants join the cultural exchange programme at Due Tam Tea Cultural Space in Chau Pha commune, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)
Participants join the cultural exchange programme at Due Tam Tea Cultural Space in Chau Pha commune, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A cultural exchange programme was held on March 22 in Ho Chi Minh City, highlighting the role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening regional solidarity.

The event was jointly organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association of the city. It drew the participation of ASEAN consuls general and representatives of consulates in Ho Chi Minh City, along with local officials and representatives from agencies and localities.

Held at the Due Tam Tea Cultural Space in Chau Pha commune, the programme introduced participants to Vietnam’s tea culture. Delegates experienced a traditional tea-serving ritual symbolising friendship, while enjoying tea and a selection of Vietnamese pastries.

As part of the programme, participants visited several cultural and historical sites, including Vung Tau Museum and Tam Thang Tower, to gain deeper insights into the locality’s heritage. They also toured an ao dai exhibition space by renowned Vietnamese designer Nguyen Viet Hung.

tam-thang.jpg
Participant visit Tam Thang Tower. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

The event featured traditional performances such as tea dance, bamboo flute solo, zither music, and ensemble presentations of Vietnamese folk instruments, offering a rich cultural experience.

Speaking on behalf of ASEAN consuls general, Thai Consul General Wiraka Moodhitaporn described the programme as memorable, noting her impression of Vietnam’s traditional tea ceremony and the diversity of cultural activities.

According to President of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association Associate Professor Dr. Phan Thi Hong Xuan, the event went beyond a cultural exchange, serving as a platform to enhance mutual understanding, trust, and friendship among ASEAN nations.

She emphasised that in an increasingly integrated region, people-to-people diplomacy and cultural exchanges play a vital role in building a sustainable foundation for regional cooperation, helping to deepen bonds among ASEAN communities./.

VNA
#HUFO #ASEAN #Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association #Vung Tau Museum #Tam Thang Tower
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

At the Online Product Safety Summit in Hanoi on March 18. (Photo: dms.gov.vn)

Hanoi summit advances operation of ASEAN product safety portal

The Online Product Safety Summit in Hanoi on March 18 focused on practical enforcement solutions for identifying and removing non-compliant goods from online marketplaces, thereby strengthening consumer protection amid the rapid growth of e-commerce.

Beni Sukadis, Senior Coordinator at Indonesia’s Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (Lesperssi), grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Parliamentary diplomacy bolsters ASEAN cohesion: Indonesian expert

The Vietnamese legislature has been instrumental in shaping the legal foundations for economic growth, via the adoption and revision of laws governing investment, public–private partnerships, land management and digital governance as key steps in building a more stable regulatory environment, strengthening investor confidence and supporting Vietnam’s transition toward a market-oriented economy.

See more

Runners take their race kit of the fourth VnExpress Marathon Ho Chi Minh City Midnight 2026 which will be held on March 22. (Photo courtesy of VnExpress)

VnExpress Midnight Marathon draws over 13,000 runners

More than 13,000 runners will take part in the VnExpress Marathon Ho Chi Minh City Midnight 2026, racing through iconic landmarks as the night-time event continues to grow into one of Vietnam’s largest running races.

The performance brings a fresh perspective on cultural exchange, reflecting a proactive and dynamic approach to international cultural integration. (Photo: Organising Committee)

Contemporary ballet inspired by Vietnamese folk culture to debut in Hanoi

The creative team noted that the performance explores a new ballet vocabulary, blending academic dance techniques with the rhythms and spirit of everyday Vietnamese life. The production features a reimagined musical arrangement of Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, creating a rich and emotionally immersive stage experience.