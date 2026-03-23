Cultural exchange fosters ASEAN people-to-people connectivity

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A cultural exchange programme was held on March 22 in Ho Chi Minh City, highlighting the role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening regional solidarity.

The event was jointly organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association of the city. It drew the participation of ASEAN consuls general and representatives of consulates in Ho Chi Minh City, along with local officials and representatives from agencies and localities.

Held at the Due Tam Tea Cultural Space in Chau Pha commune, the programme introduced participants to Vietnam’s tea culture. Delegates experienced a traditional tea-serving ritual symbolising friendship, while enjoying tea and a selection of Vietnamese pastries.

As part of the programme, participants visited several cultural and historical sites, including Vung Tau Museum and Tam Thang Tower, to gain deeper insights into the locality’s heritage. They also toured an ao dai exhibition space by renowned Vietnamese designer Nguyen Viet Hung.

Participant visit Tam Thang Tower. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

The event featured traditional performances such as tea dance, bamboo flute solo, zither music, and ensemble presentations of Vietnamese folk instruments, offering a rich cultural experience.

Speaking on behalf of ASEAN consuls general, Thai Consul General Wiraka Moodhitaporn described the programme as memorable, noting her impression of Vietnam’s traditional tea ceremony and the diversity of cultural activities.

According to President of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association Associate Professor Dr. Phan Thi Hong Xuan, the event went beyond a cultural exchange, serving as a platform to enhance mutual understanding, trust, and friendship among ASEAN nations.

She emphasised that in an increasingly integrated region, people-to-people diplomacy and cultural exchanges play a vital role in building a sustainable foundation for regional cooperation, helping to deepen bonds among ASEAN communities./.