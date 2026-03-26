Vietnam U23 football team draw with DPRK U23 team in tournament opener

Hanoi, March 26 (VNA) – The Vietnam U23 national football team were held to a 1-1 draw by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) U23 national football team in their opening match of the CFA Team China International Tournament – Xi’an 2026 on March 25.



Vietnam made a strong start, taking the lead in the 6th minute when Minh Tam finished from a tight angle following a quick attacking move. However, the DPRK responded with sustained pressure, using physicality and high pressing to disrupt Vietnam’s rhythm.



Despite creating several chances, including a missed one-on-one opportunity by Nguyen Cong Phuong, Vietnam were unable to extend their advantage before halftime.



In the second half, both sides continued to trade attacks. Vietnam made multiple substitutions to maintain intensity, but the DPRK eventually found an equaliser through a decisive central breakthrough midway through the half.



The final minutes saw increased pressure from the DPRK side, particularly through aerial balls, but Vietnam’s defence held firm to secure a draw.



The result offers valuable lessons for Vietnam, led by acting head coach Dinh Hong Vinh, ahead of their next match against Thailand U23 national football team on March 28./.

VNA