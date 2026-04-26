Culture - Sports

Nearly 8,000 runners join AirAsia RedRun Da Nang 2026

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the municipal People’s Committee and related agencies at East Sea Park, the two-day event featured 5km, 10km and 21km races, with runners competing along scenic routes in the city. The main race day was April 26, following activities launched a day earlier.

Nearly 8,000 runners join AirAsia RedRun Da Nang 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Nearly 8,000 runners join AirAsia RedRun Da Nang 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Nearly 8,000 domestic and international athletes took part in the AirAsia RedRun Da Nang 2026 on April 26 in Da Nang, highlighting the central coastal city’s growing appeal as a destination for international sports tourism.

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the municipal People’s Committee and related agencies at East Sea Park, the two-day event featured 5km, 10km and 21km races, with runners competing along scenic routes in the city. The main race day was April 26, following activities launched a day earlier.

Staged in Vietnam for the first time, with Da Nang chosen as the inaugural host, the event was one of the key activities marking World Intellectual Property Day 2026.

Speaking at the event, deputy director general of the Copyright Office of Vietnam under under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Pham Thi Kim Oanh said sport is not only about health and community engagement, but also an industry in which intellectual property plays an important role in protecting innovation, brands and creative content.

Through the race, organisers hoped to promote respect for intellectual property rights alongside a spirit of innovation, she added.

Beyond its sporting dimension, the event was positioned as a combined sports, cultural and tourism initiative aimed at promoting Vietnam’s image and encouraging mass participation in fitness activities.

Organisers said the race also reflects the rapid rise of sports tourism, a growing global trend that Da Nang is well placed to tap into thanks to its natural scenery, modern infrastructure and vibrant urban environment.

Competition was strong across all categories. In the 21km half-marathon, Trinh Minh Tam won the men’s title in 1 hour 14 minutes 02 seconds, while Le Thi Lam topped the women’s field in 1 hour 21 minutes 54 seconds.

In the 10km race, Tran Ba Cuong took first place in the men’s division with a time of 33 minutes 29 seconds, while Bui Thi Ngan won the women’s title in 38 minutes 23 seconds. In the 5km event, top honors went to Mai Quy Phong and Le Thi Tuyet in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

With its advantages on scenic natural landscape, modern infrastructure, and vibrant urban environment, Da Nang is well suited to hosting large-scale sporting events. The race not only promotes a healthy lifestyle but also creates opportunities to develop sports tourism, a rapidly growing global trend, according to organisers.

The race was operated by DHA Vietnam, an experienced organiser of major marathons in the country, in coordination with international partners.

Organisers said such collaboration between government agencies, businesses and global partners is expected to help elevate Vietnam’s road-running events to regional and international standards./.

VNA
#runners #AirAsia RedRun Da Nang 2026 #World Intellectual Property Day Da Nang
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