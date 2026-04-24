Culture - Sports

Banh mi festival returns, celebrating Vietnam’s global street food icon

This year’s edition offers a series of immersive experiences, including a “memory zone” that traces the evolution of banh mi (Vietnamese baguette) from its early introduction to its modern-day variations. The space recreates familiar street-side stalls from different regions, alongside interactive activities and cultural “check-in” spots.

Visitors attend the fourth Vietnam Banh Mi Festival 2026 to explore iconic Vietnamese banh mi brands. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors attend the fourth Vietnam Banh Mi Festival 2026 to explore iconic Vietnamese banh mi brands. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The fourth Vietnam Banh Mi Festival 2026 opened to visitors on April 23 at Le Van Tam Park in Ho Chi Minh City, drawing food lovers and tourists alike.

This year’s edition offers a series of immersive experiences, including a “memory zone” that traces the evolution of banh mi (Vietnamese baguette) from its early introduction to its modern-day variations. The space recreates familiar street-side stalls from different regions, alongside interactive activities and cultural “check-in” spots.

A highlight of the event is the “flavours of homeland” area, which brings together leading brands, artisans and bakeries to showcase a diverse range of traditional and innovative banh mi creations, reinforcing the dish’s appeal among both domestic and international audiences.

Once a humble everyday staple, Vietnamese banh mi has evolved over more than 150 years into a globally recognised culinary symbol, thanks to the ingenuity and refinement of Vietnamese cuisine. This year also marks 15 years since “banh mi” was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary on March 24, 2011.

Nguyen Thi Khanh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association and head of the organising committee, said the festival continues to gain strong traction, with a notable increase in the number of booths and broader participation from new brands and localities.

The event also sees the involvement of businesses linked to the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam, featuring activities such as the Pagett Award competition, a thematic seminar on elevating banh mi from a culinary heritage to a global brand, and trade promotion programmes.

Running through April 26, the festival will host a range of additional activities, including cooperation agreement signings, the donation of banh mi carts to support start-ups, and competitions for the best banh mi and croissant. Visitors can also take advantage of promotions and special offers while enjoying the dynamic culinary atmosphere./.

VNA
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