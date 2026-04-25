Culture - Sports

International Lion Dance Tournament 2026 gathers 15 strong teams

More than a sporting competition, the event serves as a vibrant cultural festival, fostering exchanges and strengthening ties among domestic and international troupes, particularly from regions with strong lion dance traditions such as China, Malaysia and Hong Kong (China).

Organisers award commemorative medals to participating Vietnamese lion dance troupes. (Photo: VNA)
Organisers award commemorative medals to participating Vietnamese lion dance troupes. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - The International Lion Dance Tournament 2026 officially opened on April 24 evening at the An Dong Ward Public Service Centre, bringing together 15 leading lion–dragon dance troupes, including 10 top teams of Vietnam and five invited international teams.

​More than a sporting competition, the event serves as a vibrant cultural festival, fostering exchanges and strengthening ties among domestic and international troupes, particularly from regions with strong lion dance traditions such as China, Malaysia and Hong Kong (China).

​Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lu Zhenli, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Lion–Dragon Dance Federation, said the tournament provides an opportunity for teams to share experiences, enhance professional skills, and contribute to preserving and promoting the artistic value of lion–dragon dance, a distinctive traditional cultural form.

​He noted that the lion–dragon dance art of the Chinese community in Ho Chi Minh City has been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage. Through the tournament, organisers aim to further popularise the art form and gradually develop it into a unique sports tourism product of the city.

​Ho Chi Minh City is currently home to more than 120 lion–dragon dance troupes that regularly train, perform and compete at festivals, cultural events, grand openings and major celebrations such as the Mid-Autumn Festival and the start of the school year. Their activities have contributed to a lively cultural atmosphere while supporting the preservation of traditional arts.

​Following the opening ceremony, 10 top Vietnamese teams competed in the high-pole lion dance category, a technically demanding event requiring precision, coordination and strong performance skills.

​After the domestic round concludes, the top four teams will advance to the international final, competing against five invited teams - Kwong Ngai and Keong Sin (Malaysia), Foshan LianTang and Foshan Nanhai Huang Fei Hong (China), and Yun Fook Toong (Hong Kong, China).

​These international teams, representing regions with strong lion dance traditions, bring extensive competition experiences and notable achievements, helping raise the tournament’s professional level and offering Vietnamese teams opportunities to learn and engage with modern performance trends.

​The final round of the International Lion Dance Tournament 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 26 at the same venue./.

VNA
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